Assamese leaders oppose as Union Cabinet approves Citizenship Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Leaders of several political parties opposed the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) even as it was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta called the Bill as an injustice to the people of the northeast.

"This is an injustice to the people of Assam and northeast. I think reconsider it and give justice to the people of the northeast," he said.

AIUDF MLA Abdur Rahim Ajmal called the Cabinet approval as 'unfortunate' and unconstitutional.

"It is highly unfortunate. It is not only unconstitutional but also plays with the sentiments of people of Assam. The people of Assam will regret and Assam will suffer at the end," he said.

He further said that his party would protest against the Bill.

Assam Congress CLP leader Debabrata Saikia said, "Both are unconstitutional -- NRC and CAB. It is also in violation of Article 15 of the constitution and Assam Accord. We will oppose it tooth and nail."

Congress leader Ripun Bora said that the BJP government is going to bring the Bill keeping in mind its political interests. "This citizenship bill will not serve any purpose and it is unconstitutional. From the very beginning, we have been opposed it and we will oppose this time also," he said.

Assam BJP MLA Dilip Paul, however, welcomed the decision and congratulated Home Minister Amit Shah for it.

"I congratulate Amit Shah for the bill. Assam CM and other parties and organisation are together to protect Assam from illegal immigrants from Bangladesh," the BJP leader said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who faced persecution in their countries.