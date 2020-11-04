Wednesday, Nov 04, 2020 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

  India   All India  04 Nov 2020  Delhi is facing third wave of coronavirus: Kejriwal
Metros, Delhi

Delhi is facing third wave of coronavirus: Kejriwal

PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2020, 2:57 pm IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2020, 4:35 pm IST

Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 4 lakh

A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Even as India's overall coronavirus cases continue to fall, health officials say that New Delhi is in the grip of its third and worst wave of infections yet. (AP)
 A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Even as India's overall coronavirus cases continue to fall, health officials say that New Delhi is in the grip of its third and worst wave of infections yet. (AP)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the city has seen a jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the last few days and it can be called a "third wave".

Kejriwal said people do not need to panic and the government was monitoring the situation regularly.

 

"Delhi has witnessed a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases. I think we can call it a third wave," he told reporters.

"We have been monitoring the situation continuously and there is no need to panic. We will take whatever steps are needed," the chief minister said.      

The government's priority is to give best treatment and healthcare facilities to COVID-19 patients in Delhi and to keep the death rate as low as possible, he said.

The chief minister said there was no shortage of beds for coronavirus patients in the city. 

"However, there is scarcity of ICU beds in some big, private hospitals. But we are trying to set things right," he said.

 

"The Delhi government had increased their numbers (ICU beds in private hospitals) but unfortunately, the Delhi High Court stayed our decision. We are moving the Supreme Court today to urge it to vacate the stay," Kejriwal said. 

Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 4 lakh, even as the positivity rate stood at 11.29 per cent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city. The previous highest single-day spike till date here - 5,891 cases - was recorded on Friday.

The 6,725 fresh cases came out of the 59,540 tests conducted the previous day.

 

Forty-eight new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,652, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Tags: delhi coronavirus, delhi new cases, kejriwal, third wave, icu beds
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi

Latest From Metros

Representational image

As Delhi grapples with dipping temperature, IMD likely to declare cold wave in city

Smoke rises from City Central Mall after fire broke out in it, in Mumbai, Friday, October 23, 2020. (PTI)

Mumbai Central mall fire under control, 3,500 evacuated from adjacent tower

The nearly 20-foot tall wall, a portion of which collapsed, is on the way to the highest point of the fort.

Hyderabad rains: Another wall collapse in Golconda Fort

Kangana Ranaut.

Court tells police to probe Kangana Ranaut's social media posts

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham