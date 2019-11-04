Monday, Nov 04, 2019 | Last Update : 04:19 PM IST

India, All India

Opposition leaders meet to discuss economic issues, RCEP agreement

PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2019, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2019, 3:58 pm IST

According to sources, discussions focussed on the joint opposition's strategy to corner the government on poor economic indicators.

The meeting was convened by Azad who is the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: File)
 The meeting was convened by Azad who is the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Opposition leaders met here on Monday to discuss the slide in the economy as well as the ongoing Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations in Bangkok and the agreement's implications for India. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP leader Sharad Pawar were not present when the meeting started.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala of the Congress attended the meeting, which also saw the presence of RLSP chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(M)'s T K Rangarajan, RJD leader Manoj Jha, TMC's Nadeem ul Haque, DMK's T R Baalu, and Sharad Yadav.

There was no representation from the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party. The meeting was convened by Azad who is the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

According to sources, discussions focussed on the joint opposition's strategy to corner the government on poor economic indicators and India's decision to consider signing the RCEP.

The leaders at the meeting were deliberating on a strategy to take on the government both inside and outside Parliament. The Congress plans to hit the streets from Tuesday till November 15 to highlight the "failures" of the BJP government at the Centre on issues such as "economic slowdown, rising unemployment and farm crisis".

Slamming the RCEP, Sonia Gandhi said on Saturday the agreement will deal a "body blow" to the economy, resulting in "untold hardship" for farmers, shopkeepers and small enterprises.

Tags: ghulam nabi azad, ahmed patel and randeep surjewala, randeep surjewala, congress, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

As the air quality in the national capital deteriorates to “severe” category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday stood at 500, many Indians were wondering if Delhi indeed deserves to be called the national capital in the first place. (Photo: File)

Indians want to shift national capital from smog-choked Delhi as toxic air engulfs NCR

A Dalit youth was allegedly stripped and flogged while another was abused and assaulted by a group of men at a roadside eatery in Sabarmati Tol Naka area of Ahmedabad on Sunday night. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

2 Dalit youth stripped, assaulted after argument with Ahmedabad restaurant owner

The top court also took exception to a separate FIR lodged against an advocate who is representing the IPS officer before the apex court. (Photo: File)

No privacy left, says SC; takes note of C'garh govt tapping IPS officer's phone

Goel's car featured slogans that said 'pradushan ki zimmedar Kejriwal sarkar, odd-even hai bekar' and termed the scheme a drama. (Photo: ANI)

BJP's Vijay Goel protests against odd-even scheme, pays Rs 4000 as fine

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 7.2 review: A meek surrender to the competition!

2

Fresh iPhone 12 leak reveals gorgeous new feature

3

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

4

‘Camgirl’ porn websites expose millions of users

5

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham