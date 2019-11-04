‘Delhi choking every year’: SC raps Centre, state govt over rising pollution level

The Supreme Court also asked the Punjab and Haryana government to reduce stubble burning.

It noted that the situation in Delhi is grim and asked the Centre and state government about the actions they intend to take to reduce the pollution. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the Centre and state government must act as the national capital faces public health emergency due to severe air pollution. It noted that the situation in Delhi is grim and asked the Centre and state government about the actions they intend to take to reduce the pollution. It also asked the Punjab and Haryana government to reduce stubble burning.

The court said: 'Delhi is choking every year and we are not able to do anything. Every year this is happening and this continues for 10-15 days, this is not done in civilised countries. Right to life is most important. It is not the way we can live. ‘Centre should do... state should do’ can’t go on. This is too much. No room is safe to live in this city, even in homes. We are losing precious years of our lives due to this.”