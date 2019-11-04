Monday, Nov 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:59 AM IST

India, All India

Cabinet Secretary to monitor air crisis daily with states

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 4, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2019, 1:55 am IST

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will monitor the situation with these states on a daily basis, it was decided in the meeting, sources added.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba (Photo: AP)
 Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With a public health emergency declared in the national capital and regions surrounding it due to severe air pollution, the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday asked the chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana to monitor the situation in districts under their jurisdiction on a 24x7 basis.

Official sources said principal secretary to PM P.K. Mishra reviewed the situation arising out of the severe air pollution in the national capital region (NCR) and other parts of North India. Senior officials from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will monitor the situation with these states on a daily basis, it was decided in the meeting, sources added. Owing to the deteriorating weather conditions in the national capital, schools — private as well as government as well as government aided — have been ordered shut till November 5 by the Delhi government.

The Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments too have followed suit and ordered the closure of all schools in Gurgaon/Faridabad and Noida/Ghaziabad districts.

The chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana are said to have informed the PMO during the meeting that they had spent around Rs 2,500 crores each for purchasing happy seeder machines (alternative given to farmers to discourage them from burning crop residue, due to which the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR deteriorate annually in the November-December period).

Tags: cabinet secretary, air crisis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Shashi Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary standing committee on information technology, said the panel would share its concerns.

2 House panels to examine case, seek details from govt

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

BJP stands firm in Maha: ‘No talks over CM’s post’

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo: PTI)

CJI defends NRC, says it’s base document for future

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong (Photo: ANI)

Meghalaya fears influx, curbs on entry of visitors

MOST POPULAR

1

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

2

'Delhi is injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

3

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

4

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

5

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham