BJP stands firm in Maha: ‘No talks over CM’s post’

The deadlock continues over government formation between the BJP and Shiv Sena as both are adamant on their positions.

New Delhi: Remaining firm on its stand of “no negotiations” on the chief minister’s post in Maharashtra, the BJP has told its leaders not to react either to ally Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna or its editor Sanjay Raut’s statements on government formation. The BJP, sources said, has told its leaders, including MLAs, that the party will not react to the Sena or its chief Uddhav Thackeray’s “unofficial proxy”: Saamna and Mr Raut. The deadlock continues over government formation between the BJP and Shiv Sena as both are adamant on their positions.

With 120 MLAs, including Independents and smaller parties, the BJP is hopeful of retaining power in the state, either with the Shiv Sena or without it. Sources said BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah was due to talk to Mr Thackeray on government formation but the BJP leadership was miffed over Mr Thackeray’s “unofficial proxy”. The BJP, which has offered the deputy chief minister’s post to the Sena, is also keeping a watchful eye on developments in its ally’s camp. Some Sena MLAs apparently are not in favour of siding with the Congress and NCP due to ideological differences. Some Sena MLAs, sources said, are averse to having any understanding or support of the Congress over its stand on the Ram Mandir issue. Incidentally, the Sena’s mouthpiece had claimed the “dream of Akhand Bharat (undivided India) will be realised with Narendra Modi’s return to power” as PM soon after the results of this year’s Lok Sabha polls were announced. Some Sena MLAs also want to avoid a repeat of the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led JDS-Congress government in Karnataka, and are not in favour of snapping ties with the BJP over the CM’s post.

The term of the existing 13th Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9, and a rift continues between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the latter’s claim of a “50:50 power-sharing” formula, including the CM’s post. In the recent Assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member Assembly, the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats, the NCP got 54 and the Congress won 44 seats.

With Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar expected to meet on Monday over the Maharashtra issue, Mr Raut has claimed the Sena has the support of “more than 170 MLAs” and also that a Shiv Sena chief minister “would take oath at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar area”. The Sena mouthpiece has also dared the BJP to impose President’s Rule in the state or prove its majority on the floor of the House.

Notwithstanding the delay in government formation, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked BJP MLAs to visit their respective constituencies and announced assistance of Rs 10,000 crores to farmers for crop damage due to unseasonal rain. He also visited the rain-hit areas.

Asked about government formation, Mr Fadnavis, in Akola on Sunday, said: “The deadlock will end soon and a new government will be formed... A caretaker government has limitations in taking decisions. But our (caretaker) government is working to ensure relief for farmers. I am hopeful that the government will be formed soon.” Mr Thackeray, who too visited rain-hit areas in Aurangabad, said “people will come to know in the coming days if his party will be in power”.

Also, NDA allies in Maharashtra RPI(A), Swabhimani Paksha and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha met governor Bhagawt Singh Koshiyari on Saturday. RPI(A) chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale said in Mumbai that the governor will begin consultations with all the political parties over government formation if nobody stakes claim by November 7. Mr Athawale had called on the governor, requesting him to invite the BJP to form the government in the state.