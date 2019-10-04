Why not, says Kamal Nath on 'experienced' Scindia as MP Cong chief

Kamal Nath said he was 'very open to the idea' of Scindia heading the party, as he feels ‘burdened’.

The tussle over the party chief's post made headlines after Scindia openly supported the government's move ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, deviating from the party's stand on the matter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday dismissed reports of fight within various state units of the party. He said the situation in Madhya Pradesh, where Jyotiraditya Scindia is aiming for the party chief's post - is "not an issue".

Kamal Nath, who has been handling the duo responsibilities of the state and the party since the Congress's victory in last year's Assembly election, said he was "very open to the idea" of Scindia heading the party, as he feels ‘burdened’.

According to NDTV report, talking about fights with party units of Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana, Nath said, "It happens everywhere. It happens in every party that there are people, there are pulls and pushes".

On asking if Scindia would make a good party president, Kamal Nath said, “Scindia has the experience, he has a team, why not? In fact, I am saying let there be anyone - please do it fast".

