Friday, Oct 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:04 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court to hear bail plea of Chidambaram

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 4, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2019, 4:35 am IST

Chidambram’s plea for bail is listed for hearing before a bench of Justice R. Banumathi and Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Senior Congress leader and the former finance minister P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader and the former finance minister P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and the former finance minister P. Chidambaram’s plea for bail in the INX Media case relating to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s (FIPB) being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be heard by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Mr Chidambram’s plea for bail is listed for hearing before a bench of Justice R. Banumathi and Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Justice Banumathi along with Justice A. S. Bopanna had on September 5 had rejected Chidambaram’s plea for anticipatory bail in Enforcement Directo-rate’s case of alleged money laundering in INX Media case.

Mr Chidambaram has moved the top court challenging Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his plea for bail.

The Congress leader is facing allegations of committing irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving `305 crore against the approved overseas investment of `4.62 crore.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal in the morning mentioned Chidambaram’s plea for bail before a bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana. Justice Ramana directed that the matter be placed before the CJI Gogoi.

Mr Chidambaram is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody since the rejection of his anticipatory bail by the top court on September 5, 2019. On that very day the Special CBI Court sent Chidambaram to 14 days judicial custody to Tihar Jail and the same has been extended since then. He is in judicial custody for nearly a month.

Rejecting the plea for anticipatory bail, a bench of Justice R. Banumathi and Justice A.S. Bopanna on September 5, 2019, had said that the power to grant anticipatory bail was an “extraordinary power” which has to be exercised “sparingly” and in “exceptional cases” more so in case of economic offences as they affect the “economic fabric of the society”.

The court had said that the grant of anticipatory bail to “some extent interferes in the sphere of investigation of an offence” and thus the court must be “circumspect” while granting anticipatory bail.

Tags: inx media case, p chidambaram, supreme court

Latest From India

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo: PTI)

Leaders in Kashmir will be released one by one: Govt

D.K. Suresh

ED grills DK Shivakumar’s brother in graft case

Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948)

Mahatma Gandhi ashes stolen in MP, statue defaced

However, the study adds that neither Pakistan nor India is likely to initiate a nuclear conflict without substantial provocation

India-Pak nuclear war can kill 125m, says study

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Twitter trolls SP leader Firoz Khan's crying in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue

2

The next Samsung flagship could help users lose weight; watch how

3

Holographic Samsung Galaxy dock leaks online

4

Surprise as fresh leak reveals iPhone cancellation

5

Samsung breathes new life into Galaxy S10; paves way for single flagship line

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham