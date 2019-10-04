'Spoke to PM Modi, satisfied, no problem with NRC': B'desh PM Hasina

Hasina is in Delhi to attend India Economic Summit of World Economic Forum and is scheduled to meet Modi on Saturday.

Her remarks come a week after she met Modi in New York and said that the NRC has become a matter of ‘great concern’ for Bangladeshis. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said that she was satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that her country should not be concerned over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) being implemented in Assam, reported News18.

Bangladesh PM is in Delhi to attend the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum and is scheduled to meet PM Modi on Saturday to hold bilateral talks.

According to an Indian Express report, speaking about the NRC at a reception hosted by Bangladesh envoy Syed Muazzem Ali, Hasina said that she doesn’t ‘see a problem’ with the exercise. “I had a talk with PM Modi. Everything is okay,” she was quoted as saying.

As of now, the NRC has included 3.11 crore applicants as citizens, and excluded 19 lakh. The Assam's citizenship exercise of NRC has also raised concern in Bangladesh as many fear that those rendered non-citizens of India may be pushed into Bangladesh.

However, India maintains that it is their internal issue which in no way would affect Bangladesh.

On Friday, Hasina will attend an interactive session with select CEOs of India and the Inauguration of India-Bangladesh Business Forum (IBBF) at ITC Maurya and WEF Closing Plenary at Hotel Taj Palace.