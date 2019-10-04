Friday, Oct 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

‘Sab changa si?’: Mehbooba Mufti tweets dig at Centre’s development plank for J&K

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 4, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2019, 1:57 pm IST

Mufti posted her tweet a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said J&K would lead country in terms of development over the next decade.

The Twitter account of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, who has been in detention since August 5, is being handled by her daughter Iltija since September 20. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter tweeted on her on Friday that the Centre has “no moral authority” to talk about the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Criticising the Centre, Mufti’s handle said: “Economy on the brink of a recession. Sab changa si? (Everything all right?) A government that plunged the country into an economic crisis has no moral authority to invoke the deeply flawed development argument for J&K.”

Mehbooba Mufti posted her tweet a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Jammu and Kashmir would lead the country in terms of development over the next decade.

Amit Shah, while flagging the second Vande Bharat Express, said the train was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s big gift for the region and that will bring development to the region and boost religious tourism.

The Twitter account of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, who has been in detention since August 5, is being handled by her daughter Iltija since September 20.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, pdp, amit shah, economy, narendra modi, kashmir issue
Location: India, Delhi

