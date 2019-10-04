Friday, Oct 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:04 AM IST

India, All India

RSS leaders keep mum on Twitter

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Oct 4, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2019, 3:27 am IST

6 leaders got verified accounts 6 months ago, post nothing.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Even after establishing their presence on social media with verified accounts almost six month ago, on the microblogging site Twitter, top Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh leadership, including Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, is yet to utilise its services. 

Observers wait for direct interaction with the RSS top functionaries, through the medium, hasn’t yielded any results as these leaders are yet to tweet from their accounts.

Sources stated that the verification of the accounts was done to curb the malpractice of impersonation on these social media platforms. The RSS and its affiliates have often claimed to be misrepresented or misquoted in the media and this move was expected to put a stop to it as they could directly relay their viewpoint through the social media platforms. 

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and six other senior leaders of the outfit had their Twitter accounts verified in May this year. While the verification of Twitter handle created buzz on the social media as many speculated more direct interaction withthe RSS top functionaries, these leaders are yet to send out a single tweet from their verified social media account. The six functionaries who got their Twitter handles verified, apart from Mr Bhagwat, are Sarkaryawah Suresh Joshi and Sah-sarkaryawahs Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, V Bhagaiah, besides Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh Aniruddha Deshpande and Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar.

“The scenario is unlikely to change soon as the Sangh has decided to post reactions and comments only through its official handle, @RSSorg, which was its primary medium of communication,” a senior Sangh functionary stated.

“The organisation’s move can be seen largely as symbolic to keep up with the times. The Sangh is still trying to adapt. We have maintained that the RSS is a modern and in keeping with the changing times it will also communicate with the masses through a modern medium as an when necessary and that is why when we need to communicate, it is done through our official handle,” he added.

While Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological parent still seems to be cautious in its approach towards social media use, the BJP has been leading the political space in social media usage.  The party banks heavily on its IT Cell with most leaders, led by Prime Minister narendra Modi, utilise the social media space to reach out to the electorate and citizens in general.

Tags: mohan bhagwat, twitter

