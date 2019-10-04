NCP doesn't want to return Balasaheb's 2006 favour

There was speculation if NCP would field any contestant against Aaditya.

In 2006, when NCP's Supriya Sule contested her first election, Balasaheb Thackeray had refused to field any candidate against her. He said he was proud that Mahrasthra's daughter was going to Delhi. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination from Worli in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the first time a Thackeray will contest elections from Worli.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Suresh Mane will contest from the same constituency.

In 2006, when NCP's Supriya Sule contested her first election, Balasaheb Thackeray had refused to field any candidate against her. He said he was proud that Mahrasthra's daughter was going to Delhi, News18 reported.

The Sena, however, does not perceive it as a threat.

Former NCP leader, Arvind Mane who has a stronghold in the constituency was recently inducted in Shiv Sena.

With this development, Aditya's win will be 'easy,' a close aide of Shiv Sena chief said.

Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief and Aditya's uncle on Thursday said he would not field any candidate from Worli.