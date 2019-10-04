Mahatma Gandhi ashes stolen in MP, statue defaced

An FIR was filed in connection with the incident on Thursday.

Bhopal: Unidentified miscreants stole the urn believed to be containing ashes of Mahatma Gandhi in Bapu Bhavan in district headquarters of Rewa and defaced a statue of the Father of the Nation installed in its premises. An FIR was filed in connection with the incident on Thursday.

According to the police, Rewa district Congress committee president Gurmit Singh noticed offensive writings at the base of the idol of Mahatma Gandhi that read “traitor”. The leader along with some party activists noticed it while on a visit to Bapu Bhavan on Thursday morning to pay tribute to him on the occasion of year-long celebration to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

Later, the caretaker of the property reported missing of the mortal remains of Mahatma Gandhi preserved at Bapu Bhavan. Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu extremist in January 1948. After his death, , he was cremated, but his ashes were not scattered in a river.