Leaders in Kashmir will be released one by one: Govt

The unprecedented situation has prompted the international community — including the United Nations and the US — to voice its concerns.

Jammu: Political leaders in Kashmir who are under preventive detention following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 will be released “one by one”, and only after an “analysis of every individual”, Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Thursday. There is no clarity on the timeline of their release.

Farooq Khan, adviser to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, when questioned about the timeline for release of political prisoners in Kashmir, said, “Yes, have hope. They will be released one by one after analysis of every individual and proper review.”

Around 400 political leaders of the state — including former chief ministers 83-year-old Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti — were placed under detention or house arrest as the government announce its move to end special status granted to the state under the Article 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. The UTs will come into being on October 31.

Detention of political leaders was part of the stringent measures — that included prohibitory orders and switching of phone and Internet facilities across the state — taken by the BJP-led government at the Centre to prevent any backlash.

Thursday was the 60th day of their incarceration. Mobile services remained suspended in Kashmir except in Handwara and Kupwara areas in the north, while Internet services — across all platforms — continued to be snapped in the valley since the night of August 4, officials said.

On Wednesday, the authorities in J&K ended the nearly two-month-long house arrest of almost all Jammu politicians belonging to various mainstream political parties. The decision was taken in view of elections to 310 Block Development Councils on October 24.

Mr Khan, responding to a question about the increased activity of the police and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, said that it was not due to any specific terrorist threat but a preventive measure.

“The administration has taken preventive measures by increasing its activity in the region. All forces including police, Army, BSF are on alert and will continue to give fitting reply to the terrorists,” he said.

Talking about ceasefire violations from across the border by Pakistan, Mr Khan said, “Pakistan has been taught a lesson in the past and if the need arises it will be taught a lesson again in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, Kashmir Valley showed some signs of normalcy on Thursday, with massive traffic jams witnessed in summer capital Srinagar and some shops opening in the city in the morning hours.

However, the government’s efforts to reopen schools, which have now been closed for two months following abrogation of Article 370, failed again as students stayed away from educational institutions, officials said.