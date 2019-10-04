Friday, Oct 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

India, All India

In 4th list, BJP drops Khadse but fields daughter; Tawde also dropped

PTI
Published : Oct 4, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2019, 10:52 am IST

Party sources said it was made clear to him that he would not be given ticket this time.

BJP fielded Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini from his Muktainagar constituency in north Maharashtra. (Photo: File| PTI))
 BJP fielded Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini from his Muktainagar constituency in north Maharashtra. (Photo: File| PTI))

Mumbai: The BJP on Friday released its fourth list of seven candidates for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls, dropping senior leader Eknath Khadse and cabinet minister Vinod Tawde.  

It fielded Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini from his Muktainagar constituency in north Maharashtra.

The decision to field Rohini Khadse indicates the BJP succeeded in placating her father, who had been representing Muktainagar since 1991.  

One of the senior-most BJP leaders in Maharashtra, Eknath Khadse had been sidelined in the party following allegations of corruption and that he misused his office in a land deal.

He had to resign as revenue minister in 2016 and has not been taken back into the Cabinet by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.  

Party sources said it was made clear to him that he would not be given ticket this time.

Khadse, 67, had filed his nomination papers from the seat this week as an Independent candidate. 

The party also dropped cabinet minister Tawde and fielded Sunil Rane from Borivali seat.  

BJP and Shiv Sena are the main constituents of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

The last date of filing nomination papers for the polls to the 288-member assembly is October 4, while the date for their scrutiny is October 5.

Tags: bjp, eknath khadse, vinod tawde, rohini khadse
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Nirupam, a former Mumbai Congress president took potshots against the Congress after a candidate for Versova, which he supported was denied ticket by the party. (Photo: ANI)

Conspiracy hatched against Rahul to ensure he fails as party prez: Sanjay Nirupam

It was supposed to reach Aurangabad at 9.30 pm, but at around 8 pm one of the engines caught fire. (Photo: Indian Railways)

Nandigram Express halts for over 4 hours after engine catches fire

(Photo: File)

Naidu accuses Jagan govt of harassing pro-TDP social media activists with false cases

Cleaning sewerage chambers without adequate protective gear is a problem in the entire country and many times, sweepers have lost their lives in the process, Gehlot said. (Photo: File)

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

2

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

3

Deep Fusion on iPhone 11 Pro is a sight to behold

4

US man sues wife's lover for marriage failure under law from 1800s, wins USD 7,50,000

5

First look at Apple AirPods 3’s design that’s otherworldly

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham