FIR against Aparna Sen and others for open letter to PM on mob lynching

PTI
Case was lodged after an order was passed by Chief Magistrate Surya Tiwari months ago on a petition filed by Sudhir Kumar Ojha.

 The letter was written by 49 eminent personalities, including filmmakers Mani Ratnam. (Photo: File)

Muzaffarpur: An FIR (First Information Report) was lodged in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Thursday against nearly 50 celebrities, including Ramachandra Guha, Mani Ratnam and Aparna Sen, who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concern over the growing incidents of mob killing, police said.

The case was lodged after an order was passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari two months ago on a petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha.

"The CJM had passed the order on August 20, accepting my petition upon the receipt of which an FIR was lodged today (Thursday) at the Sadar police station," Ojha said.

He said nearly 50 signatories of the letter were named as accused in his petition in which they allegedly "tarnished the image of the country and undermined the impressive performance of the Prime Minister" besides "supporting secessionist tendencies".

The police said the FIR was lodged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those relating to sedition, public nuisance, hurting religious feelings and insulting with an intent to provoke breach of peace.

The letter was written by 49 eminent personalities, including filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Shyam Benegal, actor Soumitra Chatterjee as well as vocalist Shubha Mudgal in July this year.

It had said that the mob killing of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped immediately, while stressing that there was "no democracy without dissent".

It also noted that "Jai Shri Ram" had been reduced to a "provocative war cry".

Tags: fir, indian penal code, ramachandra guha, mani ratnam, aparna sen, narendra modi
