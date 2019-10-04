Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Exp packed with hi-tech features

Revolving seats, bottle crushers, deep freezer among features .

Union home minister Amit Shah flags off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express from the New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday as railway minister Piyush Goyal, Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh and others look on. (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: Plastic bottle crusher machines, a spacious pantry with a deep freezer, revolving seats and cattle guard are some of the features that define the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off on Thursday.

The train was launched from the New Delhi railway station by Union home minister Amit Shah, who was accompanied by railway minister Piyush Goyal, Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Harsh Vardhan.

The train to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra will be running at a maximum speed of 130 km/hour and will cover the distance in eight hours, cutting the travel time by four hours.

The train boasts of having bottle crushing machines for disposing off plastic bottles in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message against single use plastic, an official said. “In the first and the last coach, bottle crushing machines have been installed for disposing off plastic bottles. This has been done, so that dumping off plastic waste can be reduced on the railway lines,” the official said.

He said the number of machines might be increased depending on the space. The train has revolving seats that be turned around to 180 degrees, 16 air conditioned coaches, including two executive class coaches and sensor doors that connect the coaches.

The pantry has also been made more spacious. This is the first time that a deep freezer for storing ice cream and welcome drinks, three hot cases and two bottle coolers have also been installed in a train. Water purifiers or ROs have also been installed in the train.

The train has continuous windows and the glasses have been provided with anti-spall films, the official said. Anti-spall films are a protective coating specifically designed to protect the window panes from the elements and protect passengers from any fragmentation.

Roller blind sun screen, which significantly reduce the sun’s glare whilst still allowing light through has been provided on the look out glass to protect train pilots from glare and improved insulation has been provided to reduce noise level in the driver’s cab. Phone handsets have been provided for direct communication between train pilots and guard.