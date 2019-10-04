Friday, Oct 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:04 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Exp packed with hi-tech features

PTI
Published : Oct 4, 2019, 2:55 am IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2019, 4:32 am IST

Revolving seats, bottle crushers, deep freezer among features .

Union home minister Amit Shah flags off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express from the New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday as railway minister Piyush Goyal, Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh and others look on. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Union home minister Amit Shah flags off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express from the New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday as railway minister Piyush Goyal, Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh and others look on. (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: Plastic bottle crusher machines, a spacious pantry with a deep freezer, revolving seats and cattle guard are some of the features that define the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off on Thursday.

The train was launched from the New Delhi railway station by Union home minister Amit Shah, who was accompanied by railway minister Piyush Goyal, Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Harsh Vardhan.

The train to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra will be running at a maximum speed of 130 km/hour and will cover the distance in eight hours, cutting the travel time by four hours.

The train boasts of having bottle crushing machines for disposing off plastic bottles in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message against single use plastic, an official said.  “In the first and the last coach, bottle crushing machines have been installed for disposing off plastic bottles. This has been done, so that dumping off plastic waste can be reduced on the railway lines,” the official said.

He said the number of machines might be increased depending on the space. The train has revolving seats that be turned around to 180 degrees, 16 air conditioned coaches, including two executive class coaches and sensor doors that connect the coaches.

The pantry has also been made more spacious. This is the first time that a deep freezer for storing ice cream and welcome drinks, three hot cases and two bottle coolers have also been installed in a train. Water purifiers or ROs have also been installed in the train.

The train has continuous windows and the glasses have been provided with anti-spall films, the official said. Anti-spall films are a protective coating specifically designed to protect the window panes from the elements and protect passengers from any fragmentation.

Roller blind sun screen, which significantly reduce the sun’s glare whilst still allowing light through has been provided on the look out glass to protect train pilots from glare and improved insulation has been provided to reduce noise level in the driver’s cab.  Phone handsets have been provided for direct communication between train pilots and guard.

Tags: piyush goyal, delhi-katra vande bharat express
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo: PTI)

Leaders in Kashmir will be released one by one: Govt

D.K. Suresh

ED grills DK Shivakumar’s brother in graft case

Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948)

Mahatma Gandhi ashes stolen in MP, statue defaced

However, the study adds that neither Pakistan nor India is likely to initiate a nuclear conflict without substantial provocation

India-Pak nuclear war can kill 125m, says study

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Twitter trolls SP leader Firoz Khan's crying in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue

2

The next Samsung flagship could help users lose weight; watch how

3

Holographic Samsung Galaxy dock leaks online

4

Surprise as fresh leak reveals iPhone cancellation

5

Samsung breathes new life into Galaxy S10; paves way for single flagship line

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham