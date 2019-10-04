Chargesheet filed against 3 in Unnao gangrape case

The CBI has named three persons as accused in the charge sheet — Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav Singh and Shubham Singh. All three are out on bail.

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday filed a chargesheet in a case of an alleged gangrape of the Unnao rape survivor on June 11, 2017, when she was a minor.

This is a case separate from the one of her alleged rape by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on June 4, 2017 at his residence.

The chargesheet in the gangrape was filed before district judge Dharmesh Sharma. The court listed the case for October 10 after the investigative agency sought time to file additional documents and list of witnesses to be examined in support of the prosecution version.

The CBI has named three persons as accused in the charge sheet — Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav Singh and Shubham Singh. All three are out on bail.

According to the chargesheet, the three had allegedly kidnapped and gangraped the woman, a week after the June 4 incident. Shubham Singh is the son of Shashi Singh, who had allegedly lured the woman to the MLA’s residence on June 4 and is a co-accused in that matter.

Meanwhile, another court in Delhi recorded the statement of the mother of the Unnao rape survivor in a case of alleged murder of the girl’s father in judicial custody on Thursday. The rape survivor’s mother and sister deposed before district judge Dharmesh Sharma during in-camera proceedings, a lawyer privy to the matter said. The court has put up the matter for further proceedings on Friday.

During recording of testimony, the rape survivor’s mother became emotional and burst into tears on seeing the clothes of her deceased husband, the lawyer said, adding that the court then gave her some time to regain calm.

Her daughter was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017, when she was a minor. The rape survivor’s father was allegedly assaulted and framed in a case of illegal possession of firearms. He died on April 9, 2018, while in judicial custody. The court had earlier framed charges against Sengar and 10 others in the case.