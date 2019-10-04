Friday, Oct 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

CBI vs CBI: Asthana all set to get clean chit, say sources

The CBI investigating officer (IO) has prepared a report absolving all charges against Asthana in the case and submitted to his seniors.

Asthana had also accused former CBI Director Alok Verma of trying to falsely implicate him in the case, following which the Centre sent both on leave last year. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Former Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director Rakesh Asthana will be acquitted from all charges levelled against him in an FIR registered by former agency director Alok Verma.

According to The Indian Express, the CBI investigating officer (IO) has prepared a report absolving all charges against Asthana in the case and submitted to his seniors.

The (IO), Satish Dagar, had earlier sought voluntary retirement from the agency for 'personal reasons'. His application is still pending.

Dagar's report is yet to pass through legal opinion within the investigating agency after which it would be sent to the incumbent Director Rishi Kumar Shukla for the final approval, sources told The Indian Express.

After Shukla's assent, a closure report would be filed and sent to a competent court.

Other key accused, middlemen Manoj Prasad and Somesh Prasad would continue to be under investigation, sources added. The agency is still holding talks over their alleged rule in extortion.

On Monday, the premier Investigating agency moved the Delhi High Court to seek more time to investigate the bribery charges against CBI officials Devender Kumar and Rakesh Asthana.

Asthana and Devendra Kumar were being probed by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for a clean chit to Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana.

Asthana had also accused former CBI Director Alok Verma of trying to falsely implicate him in the case, following which the Centre sent both on leave last year.

