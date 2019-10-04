Friday, Oct 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

India, All India

'Aarey not a forest,' says Bombay HC, refuses to stop tree-cutting

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 4, 2019, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2019, 12:00 pm IST

More details are awaited.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed all petitions against the felling of over 2,700 trees for a Mumbai metro depot. The court also refused to declare Aarey Colony as a forest area.

Activists had been opposing the proposed felling of 2,700 trees in Aarey to make way for the metro car shed and demanding relocation of the depot, which is part of the Metro III project.

The petition was filed by environmental activist Zoru Bathena, challenging a decision taken by the Mumbai's civic body's tree authority on August 29 to allow the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to cut 2,646 trees in Aarey, a green belt in suburban Goregaon.

The Aarey colony, measuring 1,287 hectares and located adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is known as a major green lung of the metropolis. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians had also extended their support to the activists protesting against the feeling of trees in Aarey.

Tags: aarey forest, bombay high court, mumbai metro
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Nirupam, a former Mumbai Congress president took potshots against the Congress after a candidate for Versova, which he supported was denied ticket by the party. (Photo: ANI)

Conspiracy hatched against Rahul to ensure he fails as party prez: Sanjay Nirupam

It was supposed to reach Aurangabad at 9.30 pm, but at around 8 pm one of the engines caught fire. (Photo: Indian Railways)

Nandigram Express halts for over 4 hours after engine catches fire

(Photo: File)

Naidu accuses Jagan govt of harassing pro-TDP social media activists with false cases

Cleaning sewerage chambers without adequate protective gear is a problem in the entire country and many times, sweepers have lost their lives in the process, Gehlot said. (Photo: File)

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

2

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

3

Deep Fusion on iPhone 11 Pro is a sight to behold

4

US man sues wife's lover for marriage failure under law from 1800s, wins USD 7,50,000

5

First look at Apple AirPods 3’s design that’s otherworldly

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham