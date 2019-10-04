Friday, Oct 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

India, All India

‘Big mistake, shot down our own chopper on Feb 27,’ admits Indian Air Force chief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 4, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2019, 2:31 pm IST

Ahead of the press conference, the Indian Air Force also showed video clips of the Balakot strikes.

Pakistan lost an F-16 and India a MiG-21 in aerial engagement with the Pakistan Air Force a day after the Balakot strikes, IAF chief Bhadauria said. (Photo: ANI)
 Pakistan lost an F-16 and India a MiG-21 in aerial engagement with the Pakistan Air Force a day after the Balakot strikes, IAF chief Bhadauria said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Air Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday described as a "big mistake" the IAF shooting down its helicopter in Kashmir on February 27, when Indian and Pakistani forces engaged in a dogfight, and said punitive action is being taken against the guilty.

The operational preparedness of the IAF has been of a very high order and it achieved a number of operational milestones last year, including the Balakot strikes, Bhadauria said at the Indian Air Force's annual press conference. The IAF is prepared to meet any contingency and does not rest on past laurels, Bhadauria said. Ahead of the press conference, the IAF also showed video clips of the Balakot strikes.

Pakistan lost an F-16 and India a MiG-21 in aerial engagement with the Pakistan Air Force a day after the Balakot strikes, IAF chief Bhadauria said. Talking about the IAF shooting down its own Mi-17 helicopter in Budgam on the morning of February 27, he said it was a "big mistake on our part". A Court of inquiry has submitted its report and the IAF is taking punitive action against the guilty, he said.

Disciplinary action is being taken against two officers in the shooting down of the chopper, the IAF chief said. A surface-to-air missile of the Indian Air Force brought down the Mi-17 aircraft in Kashmir's Budgam on the morning of February 27 when the Indian and Pakistani air forces were engaged in a fierce dogfight, a high-level probe had concluded in August. Bhadauria also said acquisition of Rafale aircraft and S400 air defence systems will greatly enhance IAF's operational capabilities.  

Tags: indian air force, balakot airstrike, rakesh kumar singh bhadauria, india, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Nirupam, a former Mumbai Congress president took potshots against the Congress after a candidate for Versova, which he supported was denied ticket by the party. (Photo: ANI)

Conspiracy hatched against Rahul to ensure he fails as party prez: Sanjay Nirupam

It was supposed to reach Aurangabad at 9.30 pm, but at around 8 pm one of the engines caught fire. (Photo: Indian Railways)

Nandigram Express halts for over 4 hours after engine catches fire

(Photo: File)

Naidu accuses Jagan govt of harassing pro-TDP social media activists with false cases

Cleaning sewerage chambers without adequate protective gear is a problem in the entire country and many times, sweepers have lost their lives in the process, Gehlot said. (Photo: File)

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

MOST POPULAR

1

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

2

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

3

Deep Fusion on iPhone 11 Pro is a sight to behold

4

US man sues wife's lover for marriage failure under law from 1800s, wins USD 7,50,000

5

First look at Apple AirPods 3’s design that’s otherworldly

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham