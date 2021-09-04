Saturday, Sep 04, 2021 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

  India   All India  04 Sep 2021  Railways to conduct 'Sri Ramayan Yatra' to promote 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative
India, All India

Railways to conduct 'Sri Ramayan Yatra' to promote 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative

ANI
Published : Sep 4, 2021, 3:55 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2021, 3:55 pm IST

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train to promote the Government of India initiative 'Dekho Apna Desh'

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC.
 The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC.

New Delhi: There is good news for all the devotees of Lord Shri Ram, as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched "Shri Ramayana Yatra" by Deluxe AC Tourists train to promote the Religious Tourism, read a press release from IRCTC on Saturday.

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train to promote the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh."

 

According to the press release, this tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7, and cover the visit of all prominent places associated with the life of Lord Shri Rama. This train was previously operated with Sleeper class only, however, the proposed tour is going to be operated in Deluxe AC tourist train having many modern features and amenities.

The tour will be completed in 17 days. Ayodhya will be a first stop where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram.

After Ayodhya, the next destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar, the birthplace of Sita, and Ram-Janki Temple in Janakpur, Nepal will be covered by road.

 

Post Sitamarhi, the train will move to Varanasi, and tourists will visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag, and Chitrakoot.

The next halt of the train will be Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram will be the last destination of this train tour after which the train will return to Delhi on the 17th Day of its Journey. Guests will be travelling roughly 7500 Kms in this entire tour.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

 

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism at a price of Rs 82950 per person.

The Package Price covers Train Journey in AC classes, accommodation in AC Hotels, all meals, all transfer and sight-seeing in AC vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers.

To ensure the safety measures post COVID 19 in this deluxe tourist train, COVID-19 fully Vaccination is mandatory for Guests of age group 18 or above.

 

Besides this, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists having face masks, hand gloves and sanitiser.

Tags: indian railway, indian railway catering and tourism corporation, irctc, sri ramayan yatra, dekho apna desh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Banerjee had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the Assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendhu Adhikari. (PTI)

EC announces holding bypolls for 3 assembly seats in Bengal, one in Odisha

Lifeline from India to Sri Lanka close to 150 tonnes of oxygen from Vizag and Chennai reached the shores of Colombo. (Twitter)

India sends 150 tonnes of oxygen to Sri Lanka to help it tackle coronavirus surge

Paramilitary soldiers patrol a road near the residence of top separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar, Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP/ Dar Yasin)

Mobile Internet snapped again in Kashmir, restrictions on assembly of people continue

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on September 3, 2021. (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

India records 42,618 Covid cases, 330 deaths in a day; weekly positivity rate 2.63 pc

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham