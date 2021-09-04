Saturday, Sep 04, 2021 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

  India records 42,618 Covid cases, 330 deaths in a day; weekly positivity rate 2.63 pc
India records 42,618 Covid cases, 330 deaths in a day; weekly positivity rate 2.63 pc

Published : Sep 4, 2021, 10:31 am IST
The death toll climbed to 4,40,225 with 330 more people succumbing to the viral disease

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on September 3, 2021. (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)
 A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on September 3, 2021. (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 42,618 in a day to reach 3,29,45,907 while the number of active cases touched 4,05,681 following an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,40,225 with 330 more people succumbing to the viral disease, showed the data updated at 8 am.

 

In a span of 24 hours, the active caseload rose by 5,903. The number of active cases now comprise 1.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.43 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.63 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 71 days.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.

