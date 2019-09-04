Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Cong’s Siddaramaiah slaps, pushes aide; video goes viral

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 2:08 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 2:08 pm IST

Earlier, he was caught on camera misbehaving with a woman Congress worker who had come to him with a complaint about the local MLA.

The video, shared by news agency ANI, showed the 71-year-old leader walking away after talking to media when the aide approached him. Siddaramaiah looked at him and slapped him before pushing him away. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The video, shared by news agency ANI, showed the 71-year-old leader walking away after talking to media when the aide approached him. Siddaramaiah looked at him and slapped him before pushing him away. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mysuru: In a shocking incident, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah was seen slapping an aide outside Mysuru airport on Wednesday.  

The video, shared by news agency ANI, showed the 71-year-old leader walking away after talking to media when the aide approached him. Siddaramaiah looked at him and slapped him before pushing him away. The video has gone viral on social media.

According to Siddaramaiah’s office, the Congress worker was an aide and had tried to push the phone to him asking to speak to some official and “recommend him”. Irritated by his behaviour Siddaramaiah slapped him.

A few months ago, he was on camera misbehaving with a woman Congress worker who had come to him with a complaint about the local MLA. The woman was demanding answers from him when, in a fit of anger, he shouted at her and snatched her mic, accidentally pulling her dupatta.

Siddaramaiah is on a trip to Mysore and Kodagu to survey the post-flood situation. His visits come at a time when the party finds itself in the midst of controversy again with the arrest of troubleshooter DK Shivakumar.

Tags: congress, viral video, siddaramaiah

Latest From India

'He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he was discharged,' it said, quoting from the hospital's statement. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery for lipoma, discharged: BJP

Khan, who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said.

Srinagar: Kashmiri youth dies of injuries, restrictions reimposed in parts of J&K

Shivakumar's arrest has drawn condemnation from several Congress and the JD(S) leaders, who alleged political vendetta by the BJP-led government at the Centre. (Photo: File)

Investigating agencies have 'strong evidence' against D K Shivakumar: BJP

Dhillon further said that Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Kashmir Valley to disrupt peace. (Photo: ANI)

Pak sending terrorists to Kashmir, have caught 2 LeT men: Army

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham