Srinagar: Kashmiri youth dies of injuries, restrictions reimposed in parts of J&K

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published : Sep 4, 2019
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 2:02 pm IST

Asrar Ahmed Khan was part of a mob holding protests in Soura on August 6, a day after the Centre revoked J&K's special status.

Khan, who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said. "He did not have any bullet injuries," a top police official said. (Photo:PTI | File)
Srinagar: A Kashmiri youth who was injured during protests last month died at a Srinagar hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting authorities to reimpose restrictions in parts of the city, officials said.

The boy, News18 reports, was a Class XI student and was injured in pellet gun firing after a procession was taken out in Soura area on August 6 and 7.

The pellet, reportedly hit the boy in the eye after which he was admitted in Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for over a month after which he succumbed to his injuries.

His body was taken to his house in Ilahi Bagh area in Srinagar where he was buried.

However, the army denied that the cause of the youth's death to be that from pellet injuries.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, on Wednesday, during a press briefing said that 5 people have been killed in the past 30 days but the army is not responsible for one of them.

“Five people have died over the last 30 days but we have not been responsible for a single one. Some died in stone-pelting and some during ceasefire violation... This is the longest period of peace that J&K has experienced in a long time.”

Asrar Ahmed Khan was part of a mob holding protests in Soura on August 6, a day after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and announced its bifurcation into two union territories, they said.

Restrictions were reimposed Downtown Srinagar and parts of the Civil Lines area as a precautionary measure.

