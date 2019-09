Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Deepak Bhatia has confirmed the death toll.

18 people have died and 10 people have been injured in the fire that occurred at a firecracker factory at Batala. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Gurdaspur: 18 people have died and 10 people have been injured in the fire that occurred at a firecracker factory at Batala on Wednesday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.