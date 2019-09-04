Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

India, All India

Pak sending terrorists to Kashmir, have caught 2 LeT men: Army

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 1:22 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 1:22 pm IST

The Indian Army also released the confession video of the two arrested Pakistani nationals.

Dhillon further said that Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Kashmir Valley to disrupt peace. (Photo: ANI)
 Dhillon further said that Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Kashmir Valley to disrupt peace. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon said that Indian Army apprehended two Pakistani nationals, associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba on August 21 from Kashmir Valley.

The Indian Army also released the confession video of the two arrested Pakistani nationals.

Dhillon further said that Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Kashmir Valley to disrupt peace.

There were earlier reports that after government's decision to read down Article 370, Islamabad had hurriedly reactivated nearly a dozen terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Soon after the Centre's decision, hectic movement of terrorists around these camps was observed and Indian security forces were put on high alert.

Terror camps in Kotli, Rawalkot, Bagh, and Muzzafrabad in PoK area were almost inactive in the wake of the May 2019 deadline by the international body, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which asked Pakistan to curb terror financing.

Stirring a controversy on August 6, 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Indian government's decision to scrap Article 370 would lead to another Pulwama type incident and Pakistan would not be responsible for it.

"Through this move... they (the BJP) are trying to crush the people of Kashmir, as a result of which a Pulwama type incident will happen. I can predict that" Khan said in his speech during a joint session of Parliament, shared on ARY News' YouTube channel.

Imran Khan's statement virtually gave permission to terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and their handlers in Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency of Pakistan, to reactivate training camps and launch pads, the IANS reported.

Intelligence reports have revealed that more than 150 cadres of JeM, LeT and veteran Taliban have reportedly assembled at Fagoosh and Kund camps near Kotli and Shavai Nallah, Abdullah Bin Masud camps in Muzaffarabad area.

Reports furthermore suggested that JeM's chief Masood Azhar's brother Ibrahim Athar was also spotted in the PoK area.

Sources in the security department have said that on August 4, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a high-level meeting with senior officials which included Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh and top Army brass.

In the meeting, Doval discussed strategies to tackle any threat coming from across the border in the backdrop of the government's bold decision to bury Article 370 and bifurcate state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

According to sources, a few outfits of fidayeen of JeM and LeT infiltrated into Kashmir during the cross-border shelling during the past fortnight.

Indian security officials have placed various strategies into action to neutralize these groups.

Terror outfits have continued to train their personnel inside and outside PoK, apart from LoC. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area, veteran Taliban cadres have a stronghold.

Sources have revealed that terror activities are effectively operating in Mansehra (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa). Sources added that terrorist training camps are located in Jangal Mandi, Shinkiari, Boi, Garhi Habibullah, Oghi, Elaqa-e-Ghair, Attar Shisha, Skardu base camp, Andher Bela and more.

After sanctions by FATF, several terror camps in Pakistan reduced significantly. However, many terror factories are still operative on their soil.

Intelligence agencies have given a list of operational and non-operational terror camps to Indian security forces, sources said.

Tags: kanwal jeet singh dhillon, indian army, kashmir valley, lashkar-e-taiba, imran khan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he was discharged,' it said, quoting from the hospital's statement. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery for lipoma, discharged: BJP

The video, shared by news agency ANI, showed the 71-year-old leader walking away after talking to media when the aide approached him. Siddaramaiah looked at him and slapped him before pushing him away. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Cong’s Siddaramaiah slaps, pushes aide; video goes viral

Khan, who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said.

Srinagar: Kashmiri youth dies of injuries, restrictions reimposed in parts of J&K

Shivakumar's arrest has drawn condemnation from several Congress and the JD(S) leaders, who alleged political vendetta by the BJP-led government at the Centre. (Photo: File)

Investigating agencies have 'strong evidence' against D K Shivakumar: BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham