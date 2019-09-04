Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:47 AM IST

India, All India

P Chidambaram will be in CBI custody till September 5 in INX Media case

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 1:16 am IST

The court was assured that the senior Congress leader would not press for his interim bail during this period.

P. Chidambaram
 P. Chidambaram

New Delhi: The former finance minister P. Chidambaram will continue to remain in the CBI custody till September 5 as Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered status quo of his present custody with the investigating agency. The court was assured that the senior Congress leader would not press for his interim bail during this period.

Modifying its September 2, 2019 order, the bench of justice R. Banumathi and justice A.S. Bopanna ordered the status quo of Mr Chidambaram’s present custody with the CBI till September 5, 2019.

The court also recorded the statement by senior counsel Kapil Sibal that Mr Chidambaram would not press his plea for interim bail filed on September 2, 2019 before the CBI court.

In pursuance to the top court order, the CBI court today, extended by two more days Mr Chidambar-am’s CBI custody till Sept-ember 5. The top court by its first order on Monday, which was sought to be modified by the investigating agency, had said that in case CBI court rejects Mr Chidambaram’s plea for interim bail or investigating agency’s prayer for extension of remand, the CBI court “shall” extend the custody of Mr Chidambaram with the investigating agency for three days.

The top court had passed the said order, noting that Mr Chidambaram’s plea challenging the correctness of the order of his arrest and also that of sending him to CBI remand was pending hearing and that was listed for hearing on September 5.

However, by a subsequent order, the top court said that it would hear Mr Chidambaram’s plea on Tuesday (September 3).

Tags: p. chidambaram, inx media case

Latest From India

The amendments have been introduced by making changes in sections 3 of Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) of 1997, which did not include the “off-duty” pilot category.

Off-duty pilots can sit in cockpit after BA test: DGCA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

JD(U)-RJD slogan-war ahead of 2020 polls

Tarun Gogoi

Ex-CM Gogoi to file petition in SC against NRC

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: File)

Israel PM cancels visit to India for the second time

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

2

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

3

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

4

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

5

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham