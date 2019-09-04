P Chidambaram will be in CBI custody till September 5 in INX Media case

The court was assured that the senior Congress leader would not press for his interim bail during this period.

New Delhi: The former finance minister P. Chidambaram will continue to remain in the CBI custody till September 5 as Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered status quo of his present custody with the investigating agency. The court was assured that the senior Congress leader would not press for his interim bail during this period.

Modifying its September 2, 2019 order, the bench of justice R. Banumathi and justice A.S. Bopanna ordered the status quo of Mr Chidambaram’s present custody with the CBI till September 5, 2019.

The court also recorded the statement by senior counsel Kapil Sibal that Mr Chidambaram would not press his plea for interim bail filed on September 2, 2019 before the CBI court.

In pursuance to the top court order, the CBI court today, extended by two more days Mr Chidambar-am’s CBI custody till Sept-ember 5. The top court by its first order on Monday, which was sought to be modified by the investigating agency, had said that in case CBI court rejects Mr Chidambaram’s plea for interim bail or investigating agency’s prayer for extension of remand, the CBI court “shall” extend the custody of Mr Chidambaram with the investigating agency for three days.

The top court had passed the said order, noting that Mr Chidambaram’s plea challenging the correctness of the order of his arrest and also that of sending him to CBI remand was pending hearing and that was listed for hearing on September 5.

However, by a subsequent order, the top court said that it would hear Mr Chidambaram’s plea on Tuesday (September 3).