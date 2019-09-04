Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

India, All India

Mumbai: IMD issues orange alert; schools shut, trains delayed after heavy showers

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 1:46 pm IST

An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.

Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market. (Photo: File)
 Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: After Ganesh Chathurthi began on a damp note, Mumbai on Wednesday woke up to a wet morning and witnessed water-logging in many areas as heavy rains continued to lash the city.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation PRO said, “In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for rest of the day, schools shall remain closed on Wednesday. Principals of schools where students are already in, are requested to take precautions and ensure that they are sent back home carefully and safely.”

Due to heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining areas, track failure occurred at Virar station earlier on Wednesday due to which train timetables have been revised on the Western Railway route of the suburban train services.

"Due to track failure in Virar, slow trains in down direction towards Virar will be running between Churchgate to Vasai Road stations on Wednesday," Western Railway informed in a release.

"All remaining trains are running late by 15-20 minutes. AC-EMU local train will be running between Churchgate and Vasai stations until further notice," the Western Railway added.

IMD has forecasted heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till September 6. An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.

Mumbai police’s tweet read: "IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai.”

Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.

Tags: mumbai monsoon, imd, rains, bmc
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

'He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he was discharged,' it said, quoting from the hospital's statement. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery for lipoma, discharged: BJP

The video, shared by news agency ANI, showed the 71-year-old leader walking away after talking to media when the aide approached him. Siddaramaiah looked at him and slapped him before pushing him away. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Cong’s Siddaramaiah slaps, pushes aide; video goes viral

Khan, who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said.

Srinagar: Kashmiri youth dies of injuries, restrictions reimposed in parts of J&K

Shivakumar's arrest has drawn condemnation from several Congress and the JD(S) leaders, who alleged political vendetta by the BJP-led government at the Centre. (Photo: File)

Investigating agencies have 'strong evidence' against D K Shivakumar: BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham