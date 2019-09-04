Mumbai: IMD issues orange alert; schools shut, trains delayed after heavy showers

An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.

Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: After Ganesh Chathurthi began on a damp note, Mumbai on Wednesday woke up to a wet morning and witnessed water-logging in many areas as heavy rains continued to lash the city.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation PRO said, “In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for rest of the day, schools shall remain closed on Wednesday. Principals of schools where students are already in, are requested to take precautions and ensure that they are sent back home carefully and safely.”

Due to heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining areas, track failure occurred at Virar station earlier on Wednesday due to which train timetables have been revised on the Western Railway route of the suburban train services.

"Due to track failure in Virar, slow trains in down direction towards Virar will be running between Churchgate to Vasai Road stations on Wednesday," Western Railway informed in a release.

Western Railways: Due to water logging at Vasai-Virar following trains short terminated and reversed #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/HLqLJsEzex — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

"All remaining trains are running late by 15-20 minutes. AC-EMU local train will be running between Churchgate and Vasai stations until further notice," the Western Railway added.

Maharashtra: Railway tracks submerged at Sion Railway Station following heavy rainfall in Mumbai. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/pTMMw9eeWw — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

IMD has forecasted heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till September 6. An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.

Mumbai police’s tweet read: "IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai.”

Maharashtra: Water logging in Navi Mumbai following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/AQxHS5xgHC — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.