Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 08:34 PM IST

India, All India

Kartarpur talks stalled as Pak demands service fee from pilgrims

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 5:59 pm IST

The demand was sprung in the third round of talks between both countries at Attari to finalise the draft agreement of the project.

Pakistan also expressed its unwillingness to allow Indian consular or protocol officials at Kartarpur gurdwara premises. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan also expressed its unwillingness to allow Indian consular or protocol officials at Kartarpur gurdwara premises. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Talks on the Kartarpur corridor hit a roadblock on Wednesday after India refused to entertain Pakistan’s demand of charging pilgrims a service fee to visit the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

The demand was sprung in the third round of talks between both countries at Attari to finalise the draft agreement of the project.

Reacting to the demand, Union minister Harsimrat Badal said: “I’m shocked that Pakistan is making such a demand; they want to charge a community which wants to offer prayers." She added, “It’s evident that they are trying to create roadblocks, as the plan has been in the works for one-and-a-half years and only two months are left for the corridor to open.”

Pakistan also expressed its unwillingness to allow Indian consular or protocol officials at Kartarpur gurdwara premises.

In the third round of talks, both sides, however, agreed on visa-free travel of pilgrims and allowing 5,000 of them to use the corridor every day.

It was further decided that the Kartarpur corridor would be operational throughout the year, seven days a week.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Tags: kartarpur corridor, third round, pilgrimage fee
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

MHA dismisses report that Assam has been placed under protected area category

'Mirzapur DM is making irresponsible statements instead of working to protect the freedom of press. The journalist was responsibly doing his job. This is against the spirit of the constitution, the rule of law and democracy,' Bhadoria told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

BSP hits out at Mirzapur DM for troubling journalists over mid-day meals in UP

Singh landed in Korea on Wednesday for a three-day visit with an aim to intensify defence and security ties. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath meets South Korea PM, appreciates 'peace', stability' in Korean Peninsula

18 people have died and 10 people have been injured in the fire that occurred at a firecracker factory at Batala. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Punjab: 18 dead, 10 injured in Gurdaspur firecracker factory explosion

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham