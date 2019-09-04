Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:48 AM IST

India, All India

Isro nudges ‘Vikram’ closer to the moon

THE ASIAN AGE. | B.R. SRIKANTH
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 12:47 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 12:47 am IST

“Pragyan” has been equipped with two instruments to enhance the understanding of the lunar surface.

The success of the Chandrayaan-2 mission will make India the fourth nation after the United States, Russia and China to accomplish a soft landing on lunar soil. (Photo: PTI)
 The success of the Chandrayaan-2 mission will make India the fourth nation after the United States, Russia and China to accomplish a soft landing on lunar soil. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: All it took Indian space scientists was a four-second manoeuvre to inch closer to history as they nudged “Vikram”, the lander holding rover “Pragyan” in its belly, and part of Mission Chandrayaan-2, closer to the moon on Tuesday.

“Vikram” is now on course to a soft touchdown in a zone hardly explored so far — the south pole region — on earth’s natural satellite. It will descend nearer to the moon, from its orbit of 104 km X 128 km, through another tweak of its cruise on Wednesday afternoon, by firing of mini-rockets onboard.

“Vikram” has been operating independently as of Tuesday morning after it was launched as part of the orbiter-lander-rover mission on July 22. It broke free from the mother ship, Chandrayaan-2, on Monday afternoon, but continued orbiting the moon till the first step of the slide down began Tuesday morning.

The “terrifying 15 minutes” often reiterated by Isro chairman K. Sivan is scheduled to begin at 1.40 am on Saturday, September 7, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi viewing from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC (Isro’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network) facility in Bengaluru.

The success of the Chandrayaan-2 mission will make India the fourth nation after the United States, Russia and China to accomplish a soft landing on lunar soil.

It, however, will top the list of successful touchdowns in the south pole region with its permanently shadowed craters estimated to hold about 100 million tons of water, and more important, scientific evidence on the birth and evolution of the solar system as these craters have remained untouched by rays of the sun for billions of years. An older Chinese probe landed in the northernmost part, followed by

Russia’s Luna missions. Most of the US lunar landings, including the Apollo missions, were in the moon’s equatorial region.

The space scientists said that a couple of hours after landing, “Pragyan”, the rover, will slide down a ramp between 5.30 am and 6.30 am on September 7, to probe the lunar soil over a period of one lunar day (equal to 14 days on earth). “Vikram” will also be operational for one lunar day.

Most of the instruments on board this Rs 978-crore orbiter-lander-rover mission are made indigenously, the sole exception being one built by Nasa. The orbiter carries eight gadgets to map the lunar surface and study the exosphere (outer atmosphere) of the moon, while “Vikram” is fitted with three instruments to carry out surface and subsurface science experiments.

“Pragyan” has been equipped with two instruments to enhance the understanding of the lunar surface.

Originally scheduled for a pre-dawn launch on July 15, Chandrayaan-2 was launched by GSLV Mk-III rocket a week later, after space scientists fixed a
glitch in the cryogenic engine of the rocket.

Tags: pragyan, chandrayaan-2, mission chandrayaan 2

Latest From India

The amendments have been introduced by making changes in sections 3 of Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) of 1997, which did not include the “off-duty” pilot category.

Off-duty pilots can sit in cockpit after BA test: DGCA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

JD(U)-RJD slogan-war ahead of 2020 polls

Tarun Gogoi

Ex-CM Gogoi to file petition in SC against NRC

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: File)

Israel PM cancels visit to India for the second time

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

2

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

3

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

4

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

5

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham