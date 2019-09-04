Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:46 PM IST

India, All India

Investigating agencies have 'strong evidence' against D K Shivakumar: BJP

PTI
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 1:38 pm IST

‘It has now become fashionable for Congress leaders to claim vendetta even when specific allegations come to fore,’ Narasimha Rao said.

Shivakumar's arrest has drawn condemnation from several Congress and the JD(S) leaders, who alleged political vendetta by the BJP-led government at the Centre. (Photo: File)
 Shivakumar's arrest has drawn condemnation from several Congress and the JD(S) leaders, who alleged political vendetta by the BJP-led government at the Centre. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The BJP on Wednesday said investigating agencies have "strong evidence" against former Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar and rejected the Congress charge of "political vendetta" behind his arrest.

It has now become fashionable for the Congress leaders to claim vendetta even when specific allegations or specific charges of financial misdemeanour, money laundering and all such financial crimes come to the fore, BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao told PTI.

Describing the Congress charges as "politically convenient statements" of the opposition party, he said the case of Shivakumar has been under probe for a very long time and agencies certainly have a strong evidence of his "financial bungling, financial misappropriation".

"They (probe agencies) have taken all the time to really investigate the case properly and this action (Shivakumar's arrest) cannot really be termed political by any stretch of imagination", Rao, also a Rajya Sabha member, said.

Shivakumar, a Congress troubleshooter from Karnataka, was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case.

His arrest has drawn condemnation from several Congress and the JD(S) leaders, who alleged political vendetta by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"The ruling govt is using investigation agencies to oppress those opposition leaders who they think are a threat to their interests", JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged.  

Tags: d k shivakumar, ed, g v l narasimha rao, bjp, congress
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

'He was successfully operated on for lipoma on the back of the neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he was discharged,' it said, quoting from the hospital's statement. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah undergoes minor surgery for lipoma, discharged: BJP

The video, shared by news agency ANI, showed the 71-year-old leader walking away after talking to media when the aide approached him. Siddaramaiah looked at him and slapped him before pushing him away. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Cong’s Siddaramaiah slaps, pushes aide; video goes viral

Khan, who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said.

Srinagar: Kashmiri youth dies of injuries, restrictions reimposed in parts of J&K

Dhillon further said that Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Kashmir Valley to disrupt peace. (Photo: ANI)

Pak sending terrorists to Kashmir, have caught 2 LeT men: Army

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham