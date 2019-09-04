Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 08:33 PM IST

India, All India

Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar declared as terrorists under new anti-terror law

PTI
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 3:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 3:35 pm IST

Decision came nearly a month after Parl approved crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967.

"And whereas, the central government believes that Maulana Masood Azhar is involved in terrorism and Maulana Masood Azhar is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act...' ministry statement read. (Photo: File)
 "And whereas, the central government believes that Maulana Masood Azhar is involved in terrorism and Maulana Masood Azhar is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act...' ministry statement read. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed were on Wednesday declared individual terrorists by the government under a new anti-terror law.

The decisions have been taken nearly a month after Parliament approved a crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967.

"And whereas, the central government believes that Maulana Masood Azhar is involved in terrorism and Maulana Masood Azhar is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act... and whereas, the central government believes that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is involved in terrorism and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act..," a home ministry notification said.

Tags: anti-terror law, hafiz saeed, masood azhar, terrorists
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

MHA dismisses report that Assam has been placed under protected area category

'Mirzapur DM is making irresponsible statements instead of working to protect the freedom of press. The journalist was responsibly doing his job. This is against the spirit of the constitution, the rule of law and democracy,' Bhadoria told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

BSP hits out at Mirzapur DM for troubling journalists over mid-day meals in UP

Singh landed in Korea on Wednesday for a three-day visit with an aim to intensify defence and security ties. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath meets South Korea PM, appreciates 'peace', stability' in Korean Peninsula

18 people have died and 10 people have been injured in the fire that occurred at a firecracker factory at Batala. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Punjab: 18 dead, 10 injured in Gurdaspur firecracker factory explosion

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham