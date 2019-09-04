Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:47 AM IST

Ex-CM Gogoi to file petition in SC against NRC

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 4:32 am IST
He regretted that all section of people are protesting the NRC published on August 31.

Tarun Gogoi
Guwahati: Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, here on Tuesday, held the ruling BJP government responsible for the present state of confusion on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that it is not necessary for those 19 lakh people left out of NRC to go to Foreigners Tribunal.

Mr Gogoi told reporters that he would file a petition in the court of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi against NRC asking to examine the NRC, whether it is correct or not. He regretted that all section of people are protesting the NRC published on August 31.

Justifying that the left out people need not to go to the Foreigners tribunal, Mr Gogoi referred the statement of the ministry of home affairs which stated that all those left out in the final NRC are not foreigners and said, “Then where is the necessity of those left out to go to the Foreigners Tribunal.”

Mr Gogoi also asked, “Will the people/officials responsible for the exclusion of genuine Indian citizens from NRC be punished or not?” He reiterated that names of a large number of ‘genuine’ citizens have been omitted from the NRC.

He went on accusing that many landless people, who were given land by the government, have also been left out.

Mr Gogoi told reporters that Assamese, Bengali, Gorkhas, all have suffered after the publication of the NRC.

