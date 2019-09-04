Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:48 AM IST

India, All India

Chennai leads race to host next month’s Modi-Xi meet

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 12:48 am IST

The other probable venues are Varanasi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Mahabalipuram near Chennai has emerged as the frontrunner among the probable venues of the second informal summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in October this year. The other probable venues are Varanasi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. This newspaper was the first to report in its July 22 edition that Chennai was among the venues under active consideration.

The second informal summit will be held in October and the venue is still being finalised between the two governments. The first informal meet was held in the central Chinese industrial city of Wuhan last year.

Mahabalipuram is home to the ancient Hindu temples built by the Pallava dynasty near modern Chennai way back in the 7th and 8th centuries AD. It is a Unesco world heritage site.

As reported by this newspaper in July, a runway big enough for the aircraft carrying Chinese President Xi Jinping and his large high-powered delegation to land directly from Beijing is one of the key parameters when the Indian and Chinese side jointly decide the venue.

China’s new ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Tuesday that China would resolve disputes with other countries based on “negotiations and mutual respect”. The ambassador, in a veiled reference to the disputes between China and India, said any “differences” that crop up must be “properly handled”. He said the Chinese government places great importance on ties with India. “Peace is the precondition before development and without peace it is difficult,” the ambassador said. He added that ties between the two countries rested on “transmitting, shaping and integrating” ties by “highlighting guidance of the two leaders” (President Xi and PM Modi). On Hong Kong, the Chinese ambassador said “violence would not be tolerated” and that “all countries recognise China’s sovereignty over Hong Kong”. He added that China would not allow external forces to interfere in Hong Kong.

Tags: xi jinping, narendra modi

Latest From India

The amendments have been introduced by making changes in sections 3 of Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) of 1997, which did not include the “off-duty” pilot category.

Off-duty pilots can sit in cockpit after BA test: DGCA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

JD(U)-RJD slogan-war ahead of 2020 polls

Tarun Gogoi

Ex-CM Gogoi to file petition in SC against NRC

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: File)

Israel PM cancels visit to India for the second time

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

2

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

3

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

4

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

5

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham