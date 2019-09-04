CBI will seek nod to grill accused in shelter case

The medical examination confirmed the sexual abuse of 34 inmates, out of 42.

New Delhi: The CBI, probing the alleged sexual exploitation of minor girls in a shelter home in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, is set to seek permission from the competent court for the custodial interrogation of Girija Tripathi (director) and Kanchanlal Tripathi (superintendent) of the Maa Vindhyavasini Mahila Evam Balika Sanrakshan Griha.

“The agency will soon seek permission from the competent court for the custodial interrogation of prime accused in the case, including Girija Tripathi and Kanchanlal Tripathi,” sources in the agency said.

The agency will also record the statements of all victims in the case, they added. Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the matter last year. In August last year, authorities rescued 24 girls from the shelter home, which has 42 inmates. The medical examination confirmed the sexual abuse of 34 inmates, out of 42.

The central probe agen-cy recently registered two FIRs against Girija Trip-athi and superintendent Kanchan Lata Tripathi of the Maa Vindhyavasini Mahila Evam Balika Sanrakshan Griha.

The CBI registered two FIRs based on the cases registered by the Uttar Pradesh police. A team of CBI sleuths will soon collect all relevant documents from the state police.

The charges slapped in the CBI FIRs pertain to wrongful confinement, trafficking, sexual harassment, sexual assault, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty under IPC among others.