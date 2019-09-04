Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:48 AM IST

India, All India

CBI will seek nod to grill accused in shelter case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 12:59 am IST

The medical examination confirmed the sexual abuse of 34 inmates, out of 42.

The CBI registered two FIRs based on the cases registered by the Uttar Pradesh police. (Representational Image)
 The CBI registered two FIRs based on the cases registered by the Uttar Pradesh police. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The CBI, probing the alleged sexual exploitation of minor girls in a shelter home in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, is set to seek permission from the competent court for the custodial interrogation of Girija Tripathi (director) and Kanchanlal Tripathi (superintendent) of the Maa Vindhyavasini Mahila Evam Balika Sanrakshan Griha.

“The agency will soon seek permission from the competent court for the custodial interrogation of prime accused in the case, including Girija Tripathi and Kanchanlal Tripathi,” sources in the agency said.

The agency will also record the statements of all victims in the case, they added. Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the matter last year. In August last year, authorities rescued 24 girls from the shelter home, which has 42 inmates. The medical examination confirmed the sexual abuse of 34 inmates, out of 42.

The central probe agen-cy recently registered two FIRs against Girija Trip-athi and superintendent Kanchan Lata Tripathi of the Maa Vindhyavasini Mahila Evam Balika Sanrakshan Griha.

The CBI registered two FIRs based on the cases registered by the Uttar Pradesh police. A team of CBI sleuths will soon collect all relevant documents from the state police.

The charges slapped in the CBI FIRs pertain to wrongful confinement, trafficking, sexual harassment, sexual assault, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty under IPC among others.

Tags: sexual exploitation, girija tripathi

Latest From India

The amendments have been introduced by making changes in sections 3 of Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) of 1997, which did not include the “off-duty” pilot category.

Off-duty pilots can sit in cockpit after BA test: DGCA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

JD(U)-RJD slogan-war ahead of 2020 polls

Tarun Gogoi

Ex-CM Gogoi to file petition in SC against NRC

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: File)

Israel PM cancels visit to India for the second time

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

2

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

3

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

4

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

5

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham