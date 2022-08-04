Thursday, Aug 04, 2022 | Last Update : 01:11 PM IST

  India   All India  04 Aug 2022  Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure: WB CID teams 'detained' in Delhi, Guwahati
India, All India

Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure: WB CID teams 'detained' in Delhi, Guwahati

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2022, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2022, 11:37 am IST

A senior officer of the probe agency alleged its officers were detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday when they were conducting a raid

West Bengal police personnel detain three Jharkhand Congress MLAs after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle on Saturday, in Howrah district (PTI Photo)
 West Bengal police personnel detain three Jharkhand Congress MLAs after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle on Saturday, in Howrah district (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: The West Bengal CID has claimed that two of its teams in New Delhi and Guwahati were prevented by the local police at the two locations from carrying out investigation in connection with the cash seizure from three Jharkhand MLAs.

A senior officer of the probe agency alleged its officers were detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday when they were conducting a raid at a property belonging to an accused, a close associate of the three arrested legislators, in the national capital.

Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari -- were arrested by West Bengal Police after over Rs 49 lakh in cash was seized from a car in which they were travelling.

"On Wednesday morning, a team of West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers was restrained by Delhi Police from carrying out a search operation at a property of an accused person closely associated with one of the MLAs, despite having a court warrant," the officer told PTI.

Four CID officers  an inspector, an ASI and two SIs -- were detained and restrained from conducting searches at the accused's residence under South Campus Police Station area in New Delhi in spite of having a court warrant, he said.

The Delhi Police, which functions under the central government, later said it had provided all assistance to the CID team before it found certain "legal discrepancies" in the execution of the search warrant.

... Legal opinion was sought which revealed that the warrant is not executable. Hence, the same was conveyed to WB Police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C was quoted as saying in a statement.

The West Bengal government has sent a team of three senior officers to the national capital to resolve the matter, an official of the state's Home Department said.

On the detention of the police personnel in Assam, the CID officer said talks are underway with authorities in the BJP-ruled northeastern state.

Meanwhile, a senior officer of Guwahati Police told PTI that it had extended full cooperation to its counterparts from the neighbouring state in the investigation.

"The rumour that we have detained them is completely wrong. In fact, they are moved around in the city in the vehicle provided by us," he said.

The Congress, which is a part of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, has alleged that the BJP was trying to topple the Hemant Soren government by offering Rs 10 crore each and a ministerial berth to the MLAs.

The party has also named Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the alleged conspiracy.

The BJP, however, rejected the allegations, claiming that the Congress was trying to hide its own corruption. 

Tags: cash seizure, delhi police, west bengal cid
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Shiv Sena chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

'Real' Shiv Sena fight: SC breather for Thackeray faction

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

17 Opposition parties seek SC review of PMLA ruling

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Centre takes back Bill on personal data, plans a new law

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)

JMM switches tack, to now back Oppn’s Alva in V-P poll

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham