Thursday, Aug 04, 2022 | Last Update : 09:12 AM IST

  India   All India  04 Aug 2022  Centre takes back Bill on personal data, plans a new law
India, All India

Centre takes back Bill on personal data, plans a new law

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 4, 2022, 6:41 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2022, 6:41 am IST

The Bill sought to establish a Data Protection Authority in the country for the protection of digital privacy of individuals

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)
 Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

New Delhi: Government on Wednesday withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021 from the Lok Sabha after a joint parliamentary committee suggested 81 changes to it. Government will now bring in a new comprehensive bill.

The Bill sought to establish a Data Protection Authority in the country for the protection of digital privacy of individuals.  

Union electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw moved the motion for the withdrawal of the bill in Lok Sabha. He said, "The Data Protection Bill 2021 as reported by the Joint Committee may be withdrawn."

The House adopted the motion.

The minister later said that the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was deliberated in great detail by the joint committee of Parliament (JCP) and 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made towards a comprehensive legal framework on the digital ecosystem.

"Considering the report of the JCP, a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon. Hence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 and present a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework," he said.

"JCP report on Personal Data protection bill had identified many issues that were relevant but beyond the scope of a modern Digital Privacy law," tweeted minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

He said that the bill will be soon replaced by a comprehensive framework of global standard laws, including digital privacy laws for contemporary and future challenges.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 11, 2019 by then Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. However, it had faced stiff resistance from the Opposition parties who alleged that the bill violated fundamental rights of citizens and gave government powers to access personal data of individuals.

The Bill was then referred to the joint committee of the Houses for examination and report. The report of the joint committee was presented to the Lok Sabha in December last year.

The Bill sought to create a framework for organisational and technical measures in the processing of data, to lay down norms for social media platforms, cross-border transfer, accountability of entities processing data, remedies for unauthorised and harmful processing and to ensure the interest and security of the state.

 

Tags: data protection bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

17 Opposition parties seek SC review of PMLA ruling

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)

JMM switches tack, to now back Oppn’s Alva in V-P poll

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC calls for expert panel to regulate poll freebies

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the party's official handle on Twitter and other social media platforms posted a photograph of Nehru with the tricolour as their display pictures. (Twitter/@RahulGandhi)

Congress leaders change display pics on social media accounts to Nehru holding tricolour

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham