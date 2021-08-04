Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021 | Last Update : 10:54 AM IST

  India   All India  04 Aug 2021  India, China likely to end friction at Gogra Post
India, All India

India, China likely to end friction at Gogra Post

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Aug 4, 2021, 7:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2021, 7:11 am IST

India is hopeful of disengagement from Gogra Post and Hot Springs as both sides had undertaken a partial disengagement in these areas

In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in Ladakh area. The focus now is on disengaging troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang areas. (AP/Manish Swarup, File)
 In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, a banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in Ladakh area. The focus now is on disengaging troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang areas. (AP/Manish Swarup, File)

New Delhi: India and China could soon reach a final agreement on disengagement from another friction point -- Gogra Post in Ladakh. At the 12th round of the corps commanders’ talks on Saturday, at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control, there was a detailed discussion on the disengagement of troops from Gogra Post.

“The Chinese commanders will speak to their leadership on the troops’ disengagement from Gogra Post and then respond to us. We are awaiting a final response from the Chinese which can come in a day or two,” said one source. If Chinese leadership agrees, the disengagement from Gogra Post will be announced, he said, adding that there is even a possibility that the announcement might be made in Parliament.

 

Gogra Post will be the third friction point after the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, where disengagement between the two armies will be reached. There will be a buffer zone in Gogra where the troops from both sides will not be allowed to patrol for some time.

After Gogra Post, both sides will discuss the disengagement from Hot Springs. India is hopeful of disengagement from Gogra Post and Hot Springs as both sides had undertaken a partial disengagement in these areas last year. However, the Chinese have hardened their position on the Depsang Plains and Demchok friction points.

In February, India and China had reached an agreement to disengage from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso to pre-standoff status.

 

Meanwhile, a new video of the deadly June 2020 Galwan clash between the Indian and PLA troops has emerged in the Chinese media. The highly doctored propaganda video is part of the interview of the families of the Chinese soldiers killed during the clash. The Chinese troops can be seen in the video throwing stones from a mountain on the Indian soldiers. The soldiers of both sides are also seen pushing each other on the rocky banks of the Galwan River. There is also footage of Chinese soldiers nearly drowning in the icy and fast-flowing Galwan river during the night and struggling to save each other from being swept away by its flow.

Tags: india china border clash, hot springs, disengagement of troops, gogra post, line of actual control
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (PTI)

Sharad Pawar meets Amit Shah, raises political heat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a breakfast meeting of opposition leaders, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

Rahul pushes Opposition unity as he meets 14 parties' leaders

Agarwal further said that a high number of COVID cases are being reported across the world and the pandemic is far from over. (Photo: AFP)

Covid 2nd wave not over yet, 'R number' high in 8 states: Centre

Locals would perceive the shrine as the

Giant sea waves swallow centuries-old temple in Odisha's Kendrapara district

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham