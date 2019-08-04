UP woman, daughter killed while chasing robbers in Delhi-Kota train

An RPF official said one ambulance was rushed to the spot soon after they were informed about the incident.

Mathura: A woman and her daughter travelling from Delhi to Kota were killed allegedly after being pushed off a train for resisting robbery in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, the Railway Protection Force said on Saturday.

The incident took place near the Ajhai Railway Station when Meena (55), a resident of Delhi's Shahdara, was on board the Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central SF Express (22634) with her daughter Manisha (21) and son Aakash (23), the RPF said.

They were on their way to Kota as Manisha was to get admission in a coaching institute for engineering entrance exams there, it said.

In the early hours, Meena saw the robbers taking away her bag. She, however, caught hold of the bag and her daughter, who woke up due to the commotion, too tried to get back the piece of luggage.

One of the robbers reached the gate of the sleeper coach the victims were travelling in and pushed the unrelenting mother-daughter duo off the train while snatching the bag from them, the RPF said.

The bag contained mobile phone, cash, cheques for coaching and hostel fee and other valuables, according to an RPF official.

Aakash pulled the chain of the train and it had reached the Vrindaban Road Railway Station before stopping. He then reported the matter to the RPF.

An RPF official said one ambulance was rushed to the spot soon after they were informed about the incident. He said the mother-daughter had died before emergency help arrived.

A case of robbery and culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against the accused and efforts are on to nab them, the official said.