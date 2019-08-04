Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

India, All India

Trouble mounts for Azam Khan, 27 FIRs over land grab for university

PTI | KISHOR DWIVEDI
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 11:00 am IST

Since July 11, over two dozen farmers have approached the police with allegations of encroachment of their land for the university.

Khan, who is a former cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, is the founder and Chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. (Photo: File)
 Khan, who is a former cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, is the founder and Chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. (Photo: File)

Rampur: As many as 27 FIRs have been lodged against Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan in the last one month on the allegation that he grabbed farmers' land for his university in Rampur, police said.

Khan, who was a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh during the Akhilesh Yadav-led regime, is the founder and Chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University which came into being in 2006.

"Since July 11, over two dozen farmers have approached the police with allegations of encroachment of their land for the university. We have registered 27 FIRs in these cases and investigations are underway," Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Ajay Pal Sharma told PTI.

Largely, he said, these cases have been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 447 (criminal trespass), 389 (putting a person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation).

"Some farmers have claimed of land grab of one bigha, some two, some much more. Altogether, so far, complaint for 0.349 hectare land encroachment has been lodged and necessary action is being taken," Sharma said.

"Punishment in these cases could be arrest and imprisonment up to 10 years besides monetary penalty," the officer said.

The Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which has enrolled over 3,000 students, is spread over an area of 121 hectares, according to its website.

Besides the land grab FIRs, the Rampur Police had lodged a criminal case against university authorities on June 16 on a complaint by the principal of the 250-year-old Rampur-based Oriental College, earlier known as Madrasa Aliya, that over 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Tags: azam khan, land grabbing
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rampur

Latest From India

Indian Army termed the allegations as

Indian Army ensures to target Pak military and terrorist during ceasefire violations

In addition, India offered concessional financial assistance of USD 100 million to Benin with an aim to help the West African country meet its Sustainable Development Goals. (Photo: ANI)

President Kovind returns home after three-nation visit

He also said that Bihar is the only state where the government gives Rs 4 lakh to the kin of people who died due to floods. (Photo: ANI)

Death does not come on its own: Bihar Minister on flood toll

At present, firefighting and cooling operations are underway. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Cylinder explodes at Navrang building, firefighting ops underway

MOST POPULAR

1

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

2

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

3

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

4

Mind-blowing iPhone 11 concept that isn’t far off

5

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham