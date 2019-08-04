Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 04:00 PM IST

India, All India

'Statue of Unity' shortlisted for UK-based structural award

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 3:40 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 3:42 pm IST

It is among the 49 structures that will vie for the prestigious award, according to the institution's website.

The 182-metre-tall statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 last year. (Photo: File)
 The 182-metre-tall statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 last year. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: The Statue of Unity, a memorial to Sardar Patel, in Gujarat's Kevadia town has been shortlisted for 'The Structural Awards 2019' of the UK-based Institution of Structural Engineers (IStructE).

The 182-metre-tall statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 last year.

It is among the 49 structures that will vie for the prestigious award, according to the institution's website. The awards will be announced in a function in London on November 15.

Other structures shortlisted for the award include a sports stadium with a roof made up of rotating petals in Hangzhou in China, a 22-metre deep basement beneath a 5-star hotel in London and buildings showcasing the world's best seismic performance in San Francisco, according to the website.

 "Our profession has again demonstrated extraordinary innovation over the past year. The 2019 shortlist offers many great examples of the ingenuity, creativity and skill of structural engineers worldwide," Professor Tim Ibell, head of the judging panel, informed PTI through an email.

"One of the aims of this awards programme is to increase awareness of the important work that structural engineers do," said Martin Powell, chief executive of the institution. Commenting on the Statue of Unity, the judging panel said, "This is an impressive sculpture by virtue of its scale and location. It put great demands on the engineers to conquer the challenges: defining the design loads, selecting the right materials for the right purposes, and handling the uncertainties of geology. "

The statue, designed by architect Ram Suthar and built by Larsen and Toubro (L&T), has a viewing gallery at a height of 150 metres which provides visitors a spectacular view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam and its vicinity.

 Past winners of this award include iconic structures such as the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Severn Bridge in England. The institute has been bestowing this award for best structural designs for the last 52 years.

Tags: statue of unity, l&t, narendra modi, sardar patel, 'the structural awards 2019'
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

Activists of Maruthu Thiruvar Makkal Kazgham on Sunday staged a protest outside the Meenakshi Amman Temple here over a missing statue in the temple in Madurai in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

Protests at Meenakshi Amman Temple over missing statue in Tamil Nadu

‘I appeal to all Muslims that on Eid al-Adha, like every year, this year too, the life of only those animals should be sacrificed on which there is no prohibition by government,’ said, Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali. (Photo: ANI)

On Bakr-Id do not sacrifice animals prohibited by govt: Imam Maulana Khalid Mahali

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, a police official said. (Photo: Representational)

60-year-old Delhi man stabs wife after altercation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the city throughout the day and also issued a warning of high tide in the Arabian Sea in the afternoon. (Photo: File)

400 people shifted after Mithi water level crosses danger mark

MOST POPULAR

1

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

2

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

3

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

4

Hyderabad man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins USD 4 million

5

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham