Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

India, All India

Present times witnessing belligerent behaviour by few individuals, groups: CJI

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 3:32 pm IST

The CJI also said that getting selected to be a judicial functionary is an opportunity to serve this hallowed institution.

CJI, however, expressed optimism that such developments are just 'exceptions' and will be defeated by the strong traditions of the country's legal institutions. (Photo: File)
 CJI, however, expressed optimism that such developments are just 'exceptions' and will be defeated by the strong traditions of the country's legal institutions. (Photo: File)

Guwahati: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday said the present times are witnessing "belligerent and reckless behaviour" by a few individuals and some groups.

He, however, expressed optimism that such developments are just "exceptions" and will be defeated by the strong traditions of the country's legal institutions.

"I am hopeful that such incidents would turn out to be exceptions and that the strong traditions and ethos of our institution shall always assist our stakeholders to display resilience to overcome the belligerence of such wayward constituents," Gogoi said after laying the foundation stone of an auditorioum of the Gauhati High Court here.

The CJI said that unlike offices or establishments of the government, courts are unique with multiple stakeholders converging every day to facilitate and make the wheels of justice move forward, even though they may not be bound by any single hierarchy of commands.

"Today, I feel compelled to assert that judges and judicial officers must remember that public faith and confidence, on which our institution lives and survives, is largely built on the basis of orders and judgements passed by us," he added.

 The CJI also said that getting selected to be a judicial functionary is an opportunity to serve this hallowed institution, whose value is always immeasurably more than what can be reasonably visualised.

Tags: cji, ranjan gogoi
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Activists of Maruthu Thiruvar Makkal Kazgham on Sunday staged a protest outside the Meenakshi Amman Temple here over a missing statue in the temple in Madurai in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

Protests at Meenakshi Amman Temple over missing statue in Tamil Nadu

‘I appeal to all Muslims that on Eid al-Adha, like every year, this year too, the life of only those animals should be sacrificed on which there is no prohibition by government,’ said, Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali. (Photo: ANI)

On Bakr-Id do not sacrifice animals prohibited by govt: Imam Maulana Khalid Mahali

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, a police official said. (Photo: Representational)

60-year-old Delhi man stabs wife after altercation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the city throughout the day and also issued a warning of high tide in the Arabian Sea in the afternoon. (Photo: File)

400 people shifted after Mithi water level crosses danger mark

MOST POPULAR

1

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

2

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

3

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

4

Hyderabad man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins USD 4 million

5

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham