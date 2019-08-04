Panic-stricken tourists, pilgrims leave Kashmir

Following the advisory, a total of 6,216 passengers reported at Srinagar International Airport on Saturday for travelling out of the Valley.

Srinagar: Hundreds of tourists who were holidaying in Kashmir began leaving the scenic Valley on Saturday after the state government asked them and Amarnath pilgrims to cut short their trip and return to their respective states.

An advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir home department on Friday had said that militants were planning terror attacks on the Amarnath yatra and that tourists and pilgrims are being asked to leave as early as possible.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Srinagar airport as tourists and pilgrims rushed in to catch flights out of the Valley. Following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, various airlines are operating additional flights from Srinagar during next two to three days, the official sources here said.

Following the advisory, a total of 6,216 passengers reported at Srinagar International Airport on Saturday for travelling out of the Valley.

According to Airports Authority of India officials, 5,829 passengers travelled by 32 scheduled flights while the remaining 387 passangers were accommodated in four aircraft of Indian Air Force and were and flown to various destination like Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon. Though several airlines have announced a full fee waiver on rescheduling and cancellation for their flights for the next couple of days, many passengers complained that airfares to and from Srinagar have suddenly surged. Officials of various airlines confirmed this and said that they have increased airfares by 20-25 percent in view of rush in bookings. Later during the day, the civil aviation ministry advised airlines to rein in the surging ticket prices on flights coming out of Srinagar. While hundreds of tourists and pilgrims struggled to fly out of the Valley, many other visitors headed for home in buses and other vehicles using the Srinagar-Jammu highway. Taxis and private bus operators, too, have increased fares, causing hardships to the fleeing tourists and pilgrims. However, the J&K Road Transport Corporation, following directions from the government, made its fleet of buses available to Jammu-bound travellers on existing fares.

Some of the tourists and pilgrims, while speaking to this newspaper, expressed their dismay over being asked to cut short their visit and return home. Sanjay Saraf, a resident of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, said, “This is not done. We reached here on Friday evening after spending sixty thousand rupees on airfare and this morning we were told to leave. We are facing problem in arranging our return journey. Air and taxi fares have suddenly gone up. We’re now trying to go to Jammu by road but don’t know if we would be able to catch train back home.”

Another visitor, Sanjay Sahu, also from Chhattisgarh, said, “I had come here with my family for a holiday. We’re now being told to return home as the security situation here is not good. But we see peace here. Also, the locals are friendly and hospitable. Why are we being forced to leave?”

Subash Rajawar from Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) said he had spent three days in the Valley and wanted to stay put for a few more days. “But what they (government) have done is not fair. It can disrupt tranquillity rather it has already happened. We have no option but to leave.”

Ghaurav Saxena from Mumbai was angry over being stopped from relocating to Baltal on his onward journey to Amarnath. “We’re six people, including two ladies. We had planned to stay in Srinagar for two nights and in Gulmarg for one night before heading for Amarnathji. We are being deprived of having darshan of Bhole Nathji. This is a matter of faith. They should not have done it.”

The state government on Friday asked Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley “in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley”.

The security advisory issued by J&K’s principal secretary (home department) Shaleen Kabra on Friday reads “Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting of the Amarnath yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible.”

Earlier during the day, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon at a hurriedly called press conference here had said that militants backed by Pakistan Army have planned an attack on the ongoing Amarnath yatra. “For last three to four days, we are getting specific and confirmed intelligence inputs that terrorists led by Pakistan and Pakistan army are trying to target the Shri Amarnathji yatra which is going on,” he had said.