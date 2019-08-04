Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 01:41 AM IST

Maldives arrests former V-P, takes him back to Male

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Adeeb was stopped by Indian Coast Guards near Tuticorin two days ago while he was trying to enter India illegally in a cargo vessel —Virgo-9.

Ahmed Adeeb
New Delhi: Former Maldives vice-president Ahmed Adeeb has been arrested by Maldives police and is being taken back to Male from where he fled recently. Mr Adeeb was trying to enter India when he was stopped by Indian Coast Guards.

“We would like to confirm that Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor of H. Saamaraa has been arrested and is being transported to Male under our custody,” Maldives police tweeted. He is expected to reach Male by Sunday.

Adeeb is facing serious corruption and terrorism charges in the Maldives. In 2016, he was sentenced to 15-year imprisonment for plotting an assassination of then Maldives President Abdulla Yameen.

Sources in India said that Virgo-9 was in international waters at the time when Indian coastal security guards stopped it and found a passenger travelling in it illegally.

Sources in the Indian government, however, denied reports that Adeeb was “arrested and deported” to the Maldives. “The ship was never in our water,” sources added. They also denied reports that Adeeb had contacted India for political asylum.

Government sources told this paper that Adeeb was denied entry into India and was stopped in international waters since he was not coming through the designated entry points for the foreigners, and did not possess the valid documents needed for travel.

“Since he (Mr Adeeb) was not in India or the Indian waters the news about his detention or arrest and deportation are false,” government sources asserted.

Sources said Adeeb was not allowed to deboard the vessel and enter Indian territory.

It is believed that both governments, however, remained in touch with each other on this issue. In Male, Maldives police issued a statement on Thursday saying: “Mr Ahmed  Adeeb Gafoor was interdicted during his attempt to flee the country via sea. Maldives police is engaging with international partners to bring Mr Adeeb back to Maldives. All persons involved in aiding Adeeb to flee the country will be subject to investigation.”

Maldives Police is engaging with international partners to bring Mr Adeeb back to Maldives. All persons involved in aiding Adeeb to flee the country will be subject to criminal investigation.”

He has an active travel ban imposed by the Supreme Court of Maldives and remains a subject of investigation for alleged misappropriation of state funds, corruption and money laundering. He failed to appear for an investigative interview session scheduled by Maldives Police Service for July 31, 2019. Maldives Police is engaging with international partners to bring Mr Adeeb back to Maldives. All persons involved in aiding Adeeb to flee the country will be subject to criminal investigation.”

Mr Adeeb’s lawyers in London claim he has sought asylum in India, which again is denied by the Indian side. Sources said that no request for asylum has reached them through any of its Consulate or Embassy.

Incidentally, days before fleeing Mr Adeeb had tweeted saying: "I have been with you in good times and even through the tough times and I will always be with you. I will face your investigations and I will never run away from responsibilities. No matter what anyone says, I love you Maldives, our beloved and beautiful nation!"

