Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra calls up IAF to airlift 35 people in rain-hit village in Mumbai

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 3:23 pm IST

The day began with waterlogged streets after heavy rain overnight, which also flooded train tracks and affected rail services.

Heavy rainfall in the last two days has claimed at least two lives in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav | Representative)
 Heavy rainfall in the last two days has claimed at least two lives in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav | Representative)

Mumbai: Indian Air Force personnel have launched a rescue operation after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought help from the IAF to airlift and rescue 35 people in Khadavli in Thane district, one of the rain-hit villages in Mumbai.

The day began with waterlogged streets after heavy rain overnight, which also flooded train tracks and affected rail services.

A red alert had been issued, which denotes "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall,” was sounded by the weather office on Saturday. Heavy rainfall in the last two days has claimed at least two lives in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

Tags: mumbai rains, waterlogging, indian air force, rescue operations, thane
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Activists of Maruthu Thiruvar Makkal Kazgham on Sunday staged a protest outside the Meenakshi Amman Temple here over a missing statue in the temple in Madurai in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

Protests at Meenakshi Amman Temple over missing statue in Tamil Nadu

‘I appeal to all Muslims that on Eid al-Adha, like every year, this year too, the life of only those animals should be sacrificed on which there is no prohibition by government,’ said, Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali. (Photo: ANI)

On Bakr-Id do not sacrifice animals prohibited by govt: Imam Maulana Khalid Mahali

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, a police official said. (Photo: Representational)

60-year-old Delhi man stabs wife after altercation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the city throughout the day and also issued a warning of high tide in the Arabian Sea in the afternoon. (Photo: File)

400 people shifted after Mithi water level crosses danger mark

MOST POPULAR

1

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

2

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

3

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

4

Hyderabad man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins USD 4 million

5

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham