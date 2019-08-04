Maharashtra calls up IAF to airlift 35 people in rain-hit village in Mumbai

The day began with waterlogged streets after heavy rain overnight, which also flooded train tracks and affected rail services.

Heavy rainfall in the last two days has claimed at least two lives in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav | Representative)

Mumbai: Indian Air Force personnel have launched a rescue operation after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought help from the IAF to airlift and rescue 35 people in Khadavli in Thane district, one of the rain-hit villages in Mumbai.

A red alert had been issued, which denotes "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall,” was sounded by the weather office on Saturday. Heavy rainfall in the last two days has claimed at least two lives in Mumbai and neighbouring areas.