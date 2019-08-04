Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:01 PM IST

India, All India

J&K political parties meet to discuss Kashmir situation

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 5:48 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 5:48 pm IST

Kashmir has been on the edge following the deployment of additional troops and susepnsion of Amarnath yatra.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the leaders of various political parties had decided to meet at a hotel here, but the police asked it not to allow any political meeting in its premises. (Photo: File)
 Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the leaders of various political parties had decided to meet at a hotel here, but the police asked it not to allow any political meeting in its premises. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Leaders of the mainstream political parties in Kashmir will hold an all party meeting Sunday evening here to discuss the prevailing situation in the Valley.

Kashmir has been on the edge following the deployment of additional troops and the state administration's order asking the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and the tourists to leave the Valley owing to security reasons.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the leaders of various political parties had decided to meet at a hotel here, but the police asked it not to allow any political meeting in its premises.

"The political parties here had decided to hold a meeting at a hotel today. But, police has issued an advisory to all hotels not to let political parties hold any meeting in their premises. Now we are holding the meeting at my residence at 6 pm today," she told reporters here.

Mehbooba said she talked to Nation Conference president Farooq Abdullah about the meeting and he committed that party's vice president Omar Abdullah would attend it.

"I talked to Farooq sahab, he is unwell. But he made the commitment that Omar sahib will attend the meeting. I have talked to other leaders. It is very important for J&K that mainstream parties, civil society, trade unions, religious organisations and even separatists come together to fight this scourge," the PDP president said.

She said the Centre was not bothered to speak on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We had made an effort to tell the people of this country and the government about the consequences if they toy with Articles 35A and 370 (of the Constitution). We made an appeal too, but no assurance has been given yet from the Centre. They are not bothered to say anything, to say that everything will be alright," Mehbooba said.

Asked about the situation on the Line of Control (LoC), the PDP president said,"We have heard about the situation on the border. The civilian casualties are condemnable, we are hearing that cluster bombs are being used. This is very wrong. This is done by Israel. Our country is the Gandhi's country and if this is happening, then it is very wrong."

The former chief minister accused the Centre of using corruption as a tool against the leaders of the mainstream political parties in the valley.

"They (Centre) did whatever they had to with separatists. Now, they are using many tactics against mainstream political parties. When they got a hint of an all party meet, Farooq (Abdullah) was taken to Chandigarh (for questioning by the ED in cricket association scam). They are using corruption as a tool against political parties, crackdowns are being done, workers are being harassed, detained in police stations and their security withdrawn," she alleged.

"They (Centre) are making them (mainstream political leaders) vulnerable so that if anything happens tomorrow and people get angry, they (people) direct it at the mainstream parties rather than the Centre, and, god forbid, they are creating a civil war-like situation. It is a very sinister design that is going on," Mehbooba added.

Tags: srinagar, article 35a, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

‘Those who abuse India, insult tricolour, create ruckus in the Valley on Pakistani funding and attack security forces will no longer be alive,’ Ramdev also said. (Photo: ANI)

Govt preparing to abrogate Article 370, claims Baba Ramdev

‘State Government is in touch with NDRF, Army, Navy and other agencies too. CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Minister Eknath Shinde and asked CS to coordinate for relief measures,’ Maharashtra CMO tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: Govt requests NDRF for six more teams, to airlift villagers

The all-weather, all-terrain missile with electronic counter-measures against jamming by enemy aircraft can be mounted on a truck and stored in a canister. Earlier this year, on February 26, two rounds of tests were successfully carried out. (Photo: ANI)

DRDO successfully test-fires QRSAM from Balasore flight test range

In her complaint, Mufeeda said her husband reached her home and 'divorced her instantly pronouncing 'talaq' thrice in front of her parents. (Photo: File)

Muslim woman 'divorced' for celebrating passage of anti-triple talaq bill by RS

MOST POPULAR

1

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

2

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

3

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

4

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

5

Hyderabad man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins USD 4 million

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham