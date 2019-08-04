Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

Indian Army ensures to target Pak military and terrorist during ceasefire violations

The statement comes in the wake of Pakistan's accusations that Indian Army used cluster ammunitions along the Line of Control (LoC).

Indian Army termed the allegations as "yet another Pak's lie, deceit, and deception." (Representational Image | PTI)
New Delhi: Indian Army on Saturday said it ensures that only the Pakistani Army and terrorists are targeted during the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

"Calibre escalation does take place during such ceasefire violations. Each side aims to ensure it's moral ascendancy and domination over Line of Control. However, the Indian Army ensures that targets are only military and the terrorists who are supported by Pakistan Army," Army said.

Indian Army termed the allegations as "yet another Pak's lie, deceit, and deception."

"Pakistan army regularly attempts to push terrorists through infiltrations and opens up with a multitude of weapons to assist them. India during numerous Directorate of Military Operations level talks has maintained the right to respond," said the Army.

"Such responses are only against military targets and infiltrating terrorists who are aided by the Pak Army. Allegations of the firing of cluster bombs by India is yet another Pak's lie, deceit, and deception," added the Indian Army.

