Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

India, All India

IAS officer sent to custody after Kerala journalist dies, charged with rash driving

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 11:10 am IST

The police said he would be taken to jail when the doctors allow him to be discharged after treatment.

K Muhammed Basheer, 35, who was the Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj. (Representational Image)
 K Muhammed Basheer, 35, who was the Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who was arrested on Saturday after a car he drove in an allegedly inebriated condition fatally knocked down a journalist here, was remanded in judicial custody for two weeks, police said.

The incident took place at around 1 pm on Friday in the capital of Kerala near Museum police station when K Muhammed Basheer, 35, who was the Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraj was returning home. However, the officers could not save him despite rushing to the spot.

Basheer has a wife and two children.

The officer's blood sample was taken for testing at around 10 am on Saturday.

The 33-year-old IAS officer, who was appointed Survey Director by the state cabinet on Thursday, was arrested under Section 279 (rash driving on a public way) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have recorded the arrest of Venkitaraman at the hospital. We have charged him under Section 279 and 304 of the IPC," said an investigating officer.

The IAS officer, Sreeram Venkitaraman, was admitted in a private hospital. On Saturday night, the judicial magistrate went to the hospital and remanded him into custody, though he will remain to be in hospital during the remand period.

The police said he would be taken to jail when the doctors allow him to be discharged after treatment.

Apart from Venkitaraman, a woman was also in the blue Volkswagen car, the police said. "There were conflicting statements. We have now confirmed from independent witnesses that Sreeram Venkitaraman was driving the vehicle," Thiruvananthapuram police chief Dhinendra Kashyap told news agency PTI.

Initially, there was some confusion regarding the driver of the car and it is said that the driver was in an inebriated state. "There were conflicting statements. We have now confirmed from independent witnesses that Sreeram Venkitaraman was driving the vehicle," Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner Dhinendra Kashyap said.

Though Venkitaraman had earlier reportedly stated that his friend was driving the car, the woman in her statement told police it was the IAS officer who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Parts of the motorbike and the car were strewn around and Basheer's slippers and some articles were found metres away from the accident spot. Blood stains were seen on the road.

Eyewitnesses told television channels that the car overtook some autorickshaws and hit the motorcycle at a high speed. Due to the impact of the collision, Basheer was thrown off his bike, suffering serious injuries and died on the spot.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) demanded a proper and truthful investigation in the case to bring the guilty to book. Transport Minister AK Saseendran said that IAS officers should set an example for others by following rules and regulations strictly.

Steps would be taken to cancel the driving license of the accused, he told reporters. Expressing deep shock and grief, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the media fraternity had lost a member who had a bright future.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Devaswom Minister Kadakkampally Surendran were among those who expressed grief over the death of the journalist who leaves behind his wife and two children.

Tags: kerala, ias, journalist, accident, car, dead, police
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Latest From India

Indian Army termed the allegations as

Indian Army ensures to target Pak military and terrorist during ceasefire violations

In addition, India offered concessional financial assistance of USD 100 million to Benin with an aim to help the West African country meet its Sustainable Development Goals. (Photo: ANI)

President Kovind returns home after three-nation visit

He also said that Bihar is the only state where the government gives Rs 4 lakh to the kin of people who died due to floods. (Photo: ANI)

Death does not come on its own: Bihar Minister on flood toll

At present, firefighting and cooling operations are underway. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Cylinder explodes at Navrang building, firefighting ops underway

MOST POPULAR

1

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

2

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

3

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

4

Mind-blowing iPhone 11 concept that isn’t far off

5

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham