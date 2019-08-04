Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

India, All India

Congress chief Milind Deora proposes Pilot or Scindia as next Congress prez

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 5:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 5:46 pm IST

He added that he was unequivocally ruling himself out.

'In my view, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia have all these qualities and can provide strength to the organisation and vigour to the opposition space,' Deora said. (Photo: File)
 'In my view, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia have all these qualities and can provide strength to the organisation and vigour to the opposition space,' Deora said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on Sunday proposed the names of Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia for the post of party's national president.

Deora told PTI he agreed with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that the new Congress president should be young, capable and possess electoral, administrative and organisational experience, and a pan India appeal.

"In my view, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia have all these qualities and can provide strength to the organisation and vigour to the opposition space," he said.

He added that he was "unequivocally ruling myself out" adding that "I know my strengths and capabilities and I am willing to work with anyone in the best interest of our party".

Deora said Pilot or Scindia should be made interim president at least, and be publicly backed by the Gandhi family.

"Unless of course, the Gandhi family disagrees with my assessment," he added.

To a query on what if the party decided on someone other than the two, he said, "If the party collectively decides on someone else, I will respect its wisdom. But I will be surprised if the party or public disagrees with my assessment."

Responding to a question on the party's indecisiveness regarding the new president, Deora said Congress must respect the faith 13 crore voters have reposed in the party by taking decisive steps.

"It is high time we, as a party, made a collective call on our leadership. In my opinion, we need to put our best foot forward, enthuse the cadre and once again attract the attention of the electorate," he said.

He said the delay in electing a new congress chief was hurting the party.

"India's single largest opposition party has a huge responsibility towards strengthening the world's largest democracy," he said.

Speaking about the upcoming assembly polls in some states, including Maharashtra, Deora said, "We have crucial elections coming up in October and further delay can impact our prospects adversely."

On Rahul Gandhi's s decision to quit, Deora said it was unfortunate and added that the Congress leader did his best for the party.

"If he has decided to stay away from the procedure to pick the new Congress chief, we must respect his decision," Deora added.

When asked if the Congress will accept a non-Gandhi as the party chief, the former Lok Sabha MP said the contribution of the Nehru-Gandhi family to the party was unmatched.

"We are standing at such a crucial juncture in history that we have to depart from conventional political routes. It is their (Nehru-Gandhi family) decision to stay out of the leadership race and we must respect it," he said.

On general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's possible candidature for the top job, Deora said, "Priyanka Gandhi is exceptionally talented. It is the family's decision to not be involved with the office of the Congress president. We must respect this and move on."

When asked if the leadership vacuum hurt the Congress in Karnataka and Goa, Deora said many of these events could have been avoided if the party had a strong and decisive central leadership.

"We do not have the luxury of time," Deora said about the need for the Congress to act fast.

Responding to a question on whether he favoured polls for the post of Congress president, Deora said a call on this would have to be taken by the party's working committee (CWC).

"Having elections will give far more credibility to the president and make the whole process transparent," he said.

On his choice of Pilot or Scindia as party chief, Deora said it would end ambiguity in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and will send a clear signal to the party in these states that Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath are to continue as chief ministers.

On the status of his resignation as Mumbai Congress president, Deora said he had quit on June 26 and met Rahul Gandhi.

"I felt hurt that no one else had offered to resign. I was surprised that the party has rejected my resignation. I still insist that they accept it now since the Mumbai Congress has a working president," Deora said.

Tags: milind deora, congress president, scindia, sachin pilot
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

‘Those who abuse India, insult tricolour, create ruckus in the Valley on Pakistani funding and attack security forces will no longer be alive,’ Ramdev also said. (Photo: ANI)

Govt preparing to abrogate Article 370, claims Baba Ramdev

‘State Government is in touch with NDRF, Army, Navy and other agencies too. CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Minister Eknath Shinde and asked CS to coordinate for relief measures,’ Maharashtra CMO tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: Govt requests NDRF for six more teams, to airlift villagers

The all-weather, all-terrain missile with electronic counter-measures against jamming by enemy aircraft can be mounted on a truck and stored in a canister. Earlier this year, on February 26, two rounds of tests were successfully carried out. (Photo: ANI)

DRDO successfully test-fires QRSAM from Balasore flight test range

In her complaint, Mufeeda said her husband reached her home and 'divorced her instantly pronouncing 'talaq' thrice in front of her parents. (Photo: File)

Muslim woman 'divorced' for celebrating passage of anti-triple talaq bill by RS

MOST POPULAR

1

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

2

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

3

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

4

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

5

Hyderabad man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins USD 4 million

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham